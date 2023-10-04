TN parties demand state government to hold caste survey 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent caste survey data released by the Bihar government has resurrected the demand for a similar survey in Tamil Nadu, with leaders of various political parties, including the PMK, SDPI, TVK, VCK, AMMK, and the DK, urging the state government to take steps to emulate the Bihar model immediately. Dr K Krishnasamy, president of BJP-ally Puthiya Thamizhagam, however, has echoed the saffron party’s views in opposing the survey.

The ruling DMK has been a strong supporter of nationwide caste census and party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has been reiterating the party’s position on the issue consistently even in national forums. But his government has not initiated any strong move for conducting a caste survey in Tamil Nadu so far.

The DMK government has also not extended the term of Justice A Kulasekaran Commission appointed by the previous AIADMK regime to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities, and tribes to ensure reservation for all communities. A few months after assuming power, the DMK government in September 2021 said it would urge the Union government to conduct a nationwide caste census.

‘CPI supports caste census as it will pave way for fair reservation’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also reiterated the INDIA Alliance’s promise to hold a nationwide caste census if voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Caste survey by a state government may be used for providing internal reservation to castes. Since it is fraught with political consequences, parties hesitate to carry it out in many states.

A caste survey may help increase the overall percentage of reservation in the state but any such step can be challenged before a court of law. So, caste surveys will end up as a mere political exercise,” political analyst Tharasu Shyam said.

On the immediate political implication, Shyam said the Bihar government’s caste survey has created ripples in national politics and has become an important issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said caste census at the national level would be ideal since caste surveys by state governments could be challenged in court.

“The CPI supports national caste census as this would pave the way for fair reservation for every caste,” he said.

Professor C Lakshmanan of Madras Institute of Development Studies, however, said, “No government should do this. Caste surveys will aggravate caste clashes and would lead to social unrest. Caste census at the national level will trigger social turmoil. Educational and employment opportunities have been privatised. At present government employment is at 3%. What is the government going to do for the rest? What is the use of this caste survey?

He said such surveys would divide the society and this survey would give official recognition to the castes. Also, progressive, forward-thinking ideas will vanish. Pointing out that state-wise caste details are already there, he said besides, anthropology surveys, national sample surveys, etc. have already been done. The central and state governments have all data about SC/STs for the past seven decades. But they have not done what is required to be done for them so far. So, now collecting details of the other castes would meet the same fate.

Retired IAS officer R Christuodas Gandhi strongly supported the caste survey by the state government.

"Take out caste-- otherwise Take caste census. Without demographic data, democratic equity cannot be established. It is futile to expect governments to take head-on caste belligerence and violence being practised in the country. The central government will not take up any initiative to render social justice to castes. So, the State government should take up that responsibility," he said.

