Madras High Court refuses to grant bail to YouTuber TTF Vasan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant bail to YouTuber TTF Vasan, who was arrested in the case of causing an accident on the highway.

YouTuber TTF Vasan was arrested on September 19 in a case filed by the Baluchetty Chatram police for driving a two-wheeler in a fast, careless, and dangerous manner on the Chennai-Vellore highway in the Thamal area near Kanchipuram.

The Kanchipuram court has already rejected the bail plea filed by TTF Vasan, who is lodged in Puzhal Jail.

In this case, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of TTF Vasan seeking bail. In that petition, it has been stated that while the cattle were crossing the road at a moderate speed, the wheel of the vehicle lifted as the cattle suddenly braked, and if the brakes were not applied, there would have been a danger to the cattle and his life.

Also, he has requested to be granted bail as he was injured in the accident and could not get proper treatment in jail and as the sores are getting worse, he needs to be treated in a private hospital.

He has stated in the petition that he is innocent, not involved in any crime, and will abide by the conditions imposed by the court.

When this petition came up for hearing before Justice CV Karthikeyan, the police said that 45 lakh people were following the petitioner on YouTube and he might have survived the accident because he wore a protective suit worth two to four lakh rupees on a bike worth Rs 20 lakh.

But seeing this, other youngsters ask their parents to buy them a bike costing Rs 2 lakh and indulge in such risky adventures. It was also reported that some were involved in robberies.

Hence, the action of the petitioner, who acted for publicity and to inspire other youths, should serve as a lesson. The judge dismissed the bail plea saying that he should continue to remain in court custody.

Also, the judge ordered the prison doctors to treat the injury on his hand and suggested that his YouTube site should be closed and the bike should be burnt.

