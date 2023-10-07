Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindustan  Coca-Cola signs pact with TN to impart skill training to 5,000 youths

Published: 07th October 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 05:14 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Hindustan  Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCB) has signed a Memorandum of  Understanding with the state under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, to skill 5,000 individuals through a sales and marketing training programme. 

The partnership will be executed  over a period of one year, in collaboration with TNSDC. The programme will include a diverse range of participants, from recent graduates to students currently pursuing their degrees and college dropouts aged 18 and above. 

Structured over three months, the programme will consist of a comprehensive 30-hour curriculum and provide the participants with an intensive learning experience, combining six hours of direct face-to-face interactions and 24 hours of engaging online sessions. Meanwhile, TNSDC will introduce learners to HCCB and its programmes, aid with orientation sessions and ensure the availability of infrastructure like computer labs and classrooms. They will also monitor programme attendance and provide assistance with assessments.

HCCB will serve as the main point of contact for TNSDC, oversee orientation and awareness sessions, ensure  electronic provision of programme materials, and conduct face-to-face  and online training sessions. It will also facilitate interactions with industry experts, provide online platforms, conduct assessments and connect learners with local industries and entrepreneurial opportunities at zero cost to aspirants. 

The event was presided over by  Minister for Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister Ma Subramanian,  MD of Tamil Nadu Skill  Development Corporation J Innocent Divya and Secretary - Special Programme  Implementation Department Darez Ahamed.

Udhayanidhi also distributed appointment orders to 1,200 students who were provided skill development training under ‘Nan Mudhalvan’ scheme at Anna Centenary Library on Friday. Udhayanidhi said, “Within the next four months, 1,200 more students are getting appointment order. The scheme has not merely helped 1,200 students, but 1,200 families. So far, 61,921 engineering students and 57,312 arts and science students have got jobs through the scheme.”

