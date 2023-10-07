Delimitation will affect TN representation: Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A conspiracy is being hatched for reducing the representation of Tamil Nadu in Parliament by planning a delimitation exercise based on population, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi organised by DK in Thanjavur, Stalin — who was also conferred the title of ‘Samooga needhikkaana charitra nayagar’ (historical hero for social justice) at the event — said that the Union government was meting out punishment to Tamil Nadu by trying to reduce the number of MPs from the state. Mentioning that MPs are elected for speaking for and establishing the rights of the state, the CM said it would hence be appropriate to increase the representation of TN than reducing it.

The CM also said the BJP-led Union government did not wholeheartedly bring in the law for 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. “The averment that the reservation will be implemented after completing the census and delimitation exercise is a ploy not to implement it at all,” he added.

On INDIA bloc, of which the DMK is part, party president Stalin said the alliance was formed to make federalism the ruling ideology of the country. The political parties in the alliance are functioning keeping in mind the policies to be implemented after winning the parliamentary election and going on to form the government, Stalin said. He also assured that the “lost rights” of Tamil Nadu, in regard to education, finance, social justice, language and state autonomy, will be retrieved.



