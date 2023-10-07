Home States Tamil Nadu

Procurement of milk increased to 30 lakh litres in Aavin, says dairy minister

Procurement of milk by Aavin has increased from 26 lakh litres to 30 lakh litres in the last six months and measures are underway to further increase the procurement, said the Minister.

Published: 07th October 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The procurement of milk by Aavin has increased from 26 lakh litres to 30 lakh litres in the last six months and measures are underway to further increase the procurement, said Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj.

After inaugurating a training session for the Primary Milk Producers Cooperative Society members at Madurai Aavin plant on Friday, the minister addressed reporters and said training sessions will be held across the state with a view to develop the members' skills and enhance the public entity. As much as Rs 5 crore has been allotted for this and two phases of training have already been completed in Chennai, he added.

"Dairy farmers are now being provided Rs 3-Rs 5 more for each litre procured based on the milk quality. We will also share the Aavin's profit dividend with the farmers. Major administrative issues like supply chain problem and promotion delay are being cleared step by step. Aavin will function more efficiently to beat private competitors. Further, strict action will be taken against those who sell Aavin milk packets for extra commission," the minister said.

