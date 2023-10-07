Water level in Mettur dam dips to 32 feet, release reduced to 3,000 cusecs

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

SALEM: Release of water from the Mettur dam for Cauvery delta irrigation has been reduced to 3,000 cusecs following sharp decline in the storage level. After releasing 6,500 cusecs of water for about a month, the discharge was reduced to 4,000 cusecs on Tuesday, and by another 1,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

As per sources, 24 districts in Tamil Nadu depend on water in the Mettur dam for irrigation and drinking water needs. On June 12, water was released for Cauvery delta irrigation.

Even though inflow to the dam is less, water is being continuously released for irrigation. As of Friday, water level in the dam dropped to 32 feet against its capacity of 120 feet. The dam received inflow of 334 cusecs of water. The situation has left farmers and water officials worried. C Nallasamy, Secretary of the Federation of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association, said,

“This is the first time in the last seven years that water level in the dam dropped to 32 feet. Southwest monsoon was a failure, It didn’t rain where it should have. There is no dead storage level for the dam, but six tmc ft of water will be stored in the dam for drinking water and fishing needs of local people. If the current situation continues, there will be shortage of drinking water in the districts dependent on Cauvery.

Kuruvai cultivation in the delta has been affected. It is feared that onset of north east monsoon will be delayed. Therefore, the state government should immediately call for a meeting with stake holders on this matter. Adequate precautions should be taken to ensure water to farmers in the upcoming samba season.”

He added “The judgment our state government fought for in the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water issue with Karnataka has not worked. We should demand water allocation from Karnataka on a daily basis. This will be the only permanent solution to the problem.”

A water resources department official said “The dam had 8.702 tmc ft (the capacity is 93.47) of water on Wednesday. However, water is being continuously released for irrigation. As of Friday, the government has not taken any decision to stop water release. North east monsoon is likely to start after October 15, and we hope it will bring more water to the dam.”

