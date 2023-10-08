PG medico found dead in Kanniyakumari hostel room

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A woman pursuing post-graduation at a private medical college in Kulasekaram allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday. Police said the deceased left a suicide note blaming a male faculty, a senior male student and another woman for her death.

“She wrote that the male faculty sexually abused her. We have filed a case under section 174 CrPC (read with 306 IPC) and booked all three persons,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased hailing from Thoothukudi district, did not attend classes on Friday. In the evening, her hostel mates tried to open her room in vain, and they alerted the college authorities. Upon information, Kulasekaram police reached the spot and found the student dead in her room. The body was sent to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital at Asaripallam for postmortem. Police identified the suspects as Paramasivan (faculty member), Haris, and Preethi. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

KANNIYAKUMARI: A woman pursuing post-graduation at a private medical college in Kulasekaram allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday. Police said the deceased left a suicide note blaming a male faculty, a senior male student and another woman for her death. “She wrote that the male faculty sexually abused her. We have filed a case under section 174 CrPC (read with 306 IPC) and booked all three persons,” a senior police officer said. The deceased hailing from Thoothukudi district, did not attend classes on Friday. In the evening, her hostel mates tried to open her room in vain, and they alerted the college authorities. Upon information, Kulasekaram police reached the spot and found the student dead in her room. The body was sent to Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital at Asaripallam for postmortem. Police identified the suspects as Paramasivan (faculty member), Haris, and Preethi. Further investigation is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)