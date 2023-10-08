Puducherry CM grants permission for new medical colleges despite NMC rule

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy’s announcement granting permission to establish private medical colleges in the union territory has raised doubts, following the National Medical Commission's (NMC) recent notification limiting the number of MBBS seats to 100 per 10 lakh population at the state level.

“After 2023-24 (for the 2024-25 academic year), a letter of permission for the starting of new medical colleges shall be issued strictly for an annual intake capacity of 50/100/150 seats, provided that medical colleges in the state/union territory follow the ratio of 100 MBBS seats per 10 lakh population,” the NMC notification stated.

Puducherry has at present 1,830 MBBS seats including 1,450 seats in self financing colleges for a projected population of 15.98 lakh as of 2022, a total of around 160 seats per 10 lakh people. Due to this, under the new guidelines, it has become doubtful permission will be granted to establish new medical colleges in the union territory.

“The chief minister’s statement to permit new medical colleges in the private sector may just be wishful thinking,” former Lok Sabha member M Ramadass told TNIE. “Given the existing NMC guidelines, it may not be possible for the applicant to get primary approval. Instead the CM should concentrate his efforts on the qualitative improvement of existing medical college in Puducherry," he said. Adding that, unless the central government changes its guidelines, establishment of more medical colleges may not be possible in Puducherry.

Opposition leader and Pondy DMK convenor R Siva said that the CM has made the wrong announcement, without understanding the new guidelines. The statement also appears to be politically motivated, made to appease certain people close to the ruling parties who are interested in starting new medical colleges, added Siva.

The chief minister is trying to violate central government guidelines for the benefit of persons close to him, charged Puducherry Congress President and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam. "Why is the CM interested in a new college when he is not able to secure 50% seats in private colleges under government students quota," asked Vaithilingam.

At present out of the 1,450 MBBS seats in seven self-financing medical colleges in Puducherry, only around 240 seats are available under government quota, while the majority of seats reserved for management quota. This is benefitting students from other states, but not those from Puducherry, he added.

