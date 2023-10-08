Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple bus service suspended till Nov 9 in Maruthamalai

Usually, wild elephants cross hill roads in search of water and food and even during daytime, there were incidents of animals crossing the area, creating panic among devotees.

A leopard spotted at the Maruthamalai temple

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Owing to the ongoing hill road renovation works, buses owned by Maruthamalai temple will not be operated till November 9. As cars and other private vehicles are already not allowed on the road for a distance of 2.5 km (2,500 meters) since October 5, now devotees have to climb the steps to visit the temple.

According to a release by the district administration, due to the wildlife movement in the area, devotees will be allowed to climb the steps only between morning 6.30 am and 4.30 pm. Usually, wild elephants cross hill roads in search of water and food and even during daytime, there were incidents of animals crossing the area, creating panic among devotees. However, no devotees have been injured so far.

On Friday, a leopard was also found roaming in the steps.

“Along with 10 staff attached to the Coimbatore forest range, eight members from various NGOs will also be engaged in diverting the wild elephants inside the forest whenever the animals reach the temple steps,” said an official.

“However, to control the leopard movement, the HRCE officials have to take care of garbage management carefully as people are leaving prasadam in thonnai cups and cups in which shops distribute fruits and other food items in the open. This attracts the leopard,” the official added.

