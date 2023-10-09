804 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Keeladi, 24 burial urns in Konthagai

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A total of 804 artefacts were unearthed during the ninth phase of the Keeladi excavation in Sivaganga district. The excavation, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in April, culminated on September 30. Minister Thangam Thennarasu and joint director of the state archeology department R Sivanantham supervised the excavation.



In Keeladi, the artefacts unearthed from 14 quadrants include gold ornaments, ivory dice, terracotta animal figurines, gamesmen, spindle whorls, crystal quartz weighing unit, glass beads, bangle shards, copper coins and needles, bone points, and iron nails. "The bone and charcoal samples have been collected for scientific analysis," said department sources.



They added that a floor, made of clay and lime, with a width of three to six has also been discovered. Other materials disinterred include a cluster of potsherds (black-and-red ware, red slip ware, and red ware potsherds), such as perforated potsherds, decorated potsherds, russet painted potsherds, and rouletted potsherds. "Over 200 graffiti-marked potsherds with fish, ladder, and geometric symbols were also identified," the sources said.

In Kondagai, 24 burial urns were discovered. Over 110 black-and-red ware and red slip ware with grave goods were unearthed from the urns alongside human skeletal remains and nine artefacts, including carnelian beads, iron knives, chisels, rings, and others. "For the first time ever, a ring made of ivory has been found from a burial urn," said the department.

Artefacts and burial urns



1) Copper coin- On the obverse side of the coin, the elephant figure portrayed is noteworthy. The rectangular-shaped coin measures 2.8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width. Another circular coin was also unearthed in a nearby quadrant.



2) Two terracotta balls - While one was intact, the other was partially broken. These balls are made of well levigated clay and measure 1.6 and 3 cm in diameter respectively.



3) Weighing unit made of crystal quartz - This transparent antiquity measures 2 cm in diameter, 1.5 cm in height, and weighs 8 gm.

