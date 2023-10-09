Graphite chain wins Tamil Nadu youth Guinness honour

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A miniature artist from Dharmapuri has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for crafting the longest chain links out of graphite (pencil lead). S Kaviarasan (23), a resident of Pillaiyarkovil Street near Kumarasamypettai, set the record for ‘Most chain links carved from pencil lead (graphite) by carving 617 chain links in January. The certificate for the record was handed over to him recently.

Kaviarasan was 10 years old when he started practising miniature sculpting. After years of cutting and scraping his fingers, he crafted sculptures of Mariamman, and some landmark structures. Speaking about his interest in the art, Kaviarasan said, “My parents used to visit temples and I was attracted to the sculptures carved there. There is no formal institutions to train in such art forms. After many years of trials, I made many miniature figures of deities. I make these miniatures in graphite, chalk and wax crayons.”

Kaviarasan, who has completed undergraduate and written several competitive exams for government jobs, added, “As my craft kept getting better, I wanted to enter the ranks of Guinness world record holders. So I worked hard with the support of benefactors.”

Kaviarasan added, “The previous record for most chain links was a little over 230 links, I carved over 617 links (over 15 ft) using around 25 pencils in 10 days. I started my attempt for the record on January 18 and completed it in ten days. It was officially acknowledged in August.”

