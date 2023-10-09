Home States Tamil Nadu

Graphite chain wins Tamil Nadu youth Guinness honour

After years of cutting and scraping his fingers, he crafted sculptures of Mariamman, and some landmark structures.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Graphite chain wins Tamil Nadu youth Guinness honour

S Kaviarasan (23), a resident of Pillaiyarkovil Street near Kumarasamypettai, set the record for ‘Most chain links carved from pencil lead (graphite) by carving 617 chain links in January.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  A miniature artist from Dharmapuri has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for crafting the longest chain links out of graphite (pencil lead). S Kaviarasan (23), a resident of Pillaiyarkovil Street near Kumarasamypettai, set the record for ‘Most chain links carved from pencil lead (graphite) by carving 617 chain links in January. The certificate for the record was handed over to him recently.

Kaviarasan Selvam carved 617
chain links from pencil lead | Express

Kaviarasan was 10 years old when he started practising miniature sculpting. After years of cutting and scraping his fingers, he crafted sculptures of Mariamman, and some landmark structures. Speaking about his interest in the art, Kaviarasan said, “My parents used to visit temples and I was attracted to the sculptures carved there. There is no formal institutions to train in such art forms. After many years of trials, I made many miniature figures of deities. I make these miniatures in graphite, chalk and wax crayons.”

Kaviarasan, who has completed undergraduate and written several competitive exams for government jobs, added, “As my craft kept getting better, I wanted to enter the ranks of Guinness world record holders. So I worked hard with the support of benefactors.”

Kaviarasan added, “The previous record for most chain links was a little over 230 links, I carved over 617 links (over 15 ft) using around 25 pencils in 10 days. I started my attempt for the record on January 18 and completed it in ten days. It was officially acknowledged in August.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miniature artist Tamil Nadu Guinness World Records graphite chain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp