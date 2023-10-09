Home States Tamil Nadu

Help resolve Sri Lanka conflict, Tamil Nadu fishers urge Union Minister

RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisher representative, said, “We demand integration of Katchatheevu which our country ceded to Sri Lanka years ago.

Published: 09th October 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Parshottam Rupala interacting with fishers at Mallippattinam | Express

Parshottam Rupala interacting with fishers at Mallippattinam | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/THANJAVUR:  A permanent solution to the conflict with Sri Lanka, the inclusion of fisherfolk in the Scheduled Tribes category and infrastructure improvements were among the demands fisherfolk representatives placed with a team led by Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala during their visit to the coastal delta districts this past weekend.

The union minister along with Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Saturday and Sunday toured the districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal as part of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ to promote Union government schemes among fisherfolk.

RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisher representative, said, “We demand integration of Katchatheevu which our country ceded to Sri Lanka years ago. We also seek retrieval of our fishing boats.” During the ministers’ visit to Thanjavur on Saturday, two programmes were held with fisherfolk from 34 coastal villages. The increase in subsidy for buying deep sea fishing boats, commencing the ban period in Palk Bay from October 15 than April 15 and an increase in the ban period compensation to Rs 10,000 were their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka fisherfolk Parshottam Rupala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp