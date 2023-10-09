Help resolve Sri Lanka conflict, Tamil Nadu fishers urge Union Minister

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/THANJAVUR: A permanent solution to the conflict with Sri Lanka, the inclusion of fisherfolk in the Scheduled Tribes category and infrastructure improvements were among the demands fisherfolk representatives placed with a team led by Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala during their visit to the coastal delta districts this past weekend.

The union minister along with Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Saturday and Sunday toured the districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal as part of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ to promote Union government schemes among fisherfolk.

RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisher representative, said, “We demand integration of Katchatheevu which our country ceded to Sri Lanka years ago. We also seek retrieval of our fishing boats.” During the ministers’ visit to Thanjavur on Saturday, two programmes were held with fisherfolk from 34 coastal villages. The increase in subsidy for buying deep sea fishing boats, commencing the ban period in Palk Bay from October 15 than April 15 and an increase in the ban period compensation to Rs 10,000 were their demands.

