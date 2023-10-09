Madurai-Coimbatore passenger train takes nearly 2 hour to cover 46 km 

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

Testing the patience of passengers, the Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved train (16722), takes nearly 1 hour and 47 minutes to cross two stations and reach Coimbatore from Pollachi, which is only 46 km away, allegedly due to operational issues.

As per sources, the train arrives at Pollachi from Madurai at 10.20 am. However, it reaches Coimbatore at 12.10 pm, after crossing Kinathukkadavu and Podanur stations. Despite the route being upgraded to broad gauge and the speed test is completed (the train route is capable of operating the train up to 110 KMPH), the train is operated at a slow speed between these two stations. The train is operated at an average speed of 61 kmph from Pollachi to Kinathukkadavu and from there the speed is reduced to 21 kmph up to Podanur junction. From Podanur, the train operated at 12 kmph up to Coimbatore.

However, in the return journey, the train (16271) reaches Pollachi from Coimbatore within one hour. The train leaves Coimbatore at 2.30 pm and reaches Pollachi station at 3.30 pm. "The train can reach Coimbatore from Pollachi in 50 or 55 minutes since there is only one line and no need to wait for a signal. The MEMU service between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam crosses the distance within 40 minutes.

Though railways rolled out various developments including Vande Bharat train and Shatabdi express in other parts of the country, just two unreserved trains are being operated between Coimbatore and Pollachi and the train route remains neglected," said J Sathish former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum.

"That's why we have been demanding the railway authorities to include Pollachi and Kinathukkadavu railway stations under the Salem Railway division from Palakkad railway division," he added.

Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association B Mohanraj said "Pollachi-Coimbatore unreserved train (06420) reaches Coimbatore from Pollachi in 75 minutes and Coimbatore-Pollachi train (06419) reaches Pollachi railway from Coimbatore in 80 minutes. We have been demanding the authorities to increase the speed for the last two years."

K Sivamohan, secretary, of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers (Coimbatore, Pollachi and Palani) said the half an hour delay was due to the recent timetable change by the railways from October 1 and the railway should take immediate steps to reduce it. Sources in the railways said the delay was due to non-availability of a platform in Coimbatore.

