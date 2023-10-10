Fresh row between Kombuthurai Christians and Kayalpattinam Muslims triggers fishing strike

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The use of the word 'Kadayakudi' by Kayalpattinam Muslim Ikkiya Peravai to refer to the fishermen of Kombuthurai in a note thanking officials, has triggered a fresh row between the Christian and Muslim communities in Kayalpattinam. The fishermen kept away from sea on Monday in protest and have urged Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha Radhakrishnan to visit the hamlet and settle the dispute.



Sources said three fishermen embraced Islam recently at Kombuthurai fishing hamlet. Kayalpattinam Muslim Ikkiya Peravai extended support for the converts after they were removed from another association by the Christian fishers. Tractors to pull the boats to sea were also being denied to the converts. Hence, the Peravai bought a tractor for the three fishermen. The issue snowballed after a section of Muslims began to refer to the Kombuthurai hamlet as 'Kadayakudi', a name found in revenue records but not in common usage. Due to the simmering tension, fishing activities in the area came to a halt in mid-September.



During a peace talk convened by Tiruchendur RDO last Thursday, Kombuthurai fishermen decided to resume fishing from Monday and passed a resolution to restrain the Peravai from referring to Kombuthurai hamlet as Kadayakudi, as the matter is sub-judice. However, in a note thanking the RDO, tahsildar, revenue and fisheries officials for brokering peace between the communities, the Kayalpattinam Muslim Ikkiya Peravai again used 'Kadayakudi' to refer to Kombuthurai fishers on Sunday. This did not go down well with the Christian fisherfolk. The note was widely circulated and criticised on social media.



In this situation, the Kombuthurai fishermen, who had resolved to resume fishing on Monday, began another round of strike on the day. Women from Kombuthurai on Monday also submitted a petition to the collector against the Peravai.



The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on July 29, 2021, while hearing a petition praying not to alter or change the name of Kombuthurai village into Kadayakui of Kayalpattinam South, had specifically directed the government authorities to change the name only after hearing views of all parties concerned, and ordered interim injunction restraining the district administration from removing the name board of Kombuthurai village.



Earlier on October 9, 2020, the Madurai Bench disposed of a petition from SA Stephan of Pattangattiar seeking a direction to change the name of Kombuthurai village since current revenue documents record it as 'Kadayakudi'.

