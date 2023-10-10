In a first, Tantransco plans 2 mega 765-kV substations in November

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to meet rising power demand, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) is all set to inaugurate two 765 kV substations in north Chennai and Ariyalur by November. According to officials, Tantransco is the first among all state transmission utilities in India to establish a 765 kV transmission network. The power utility currently has 33kv, 66kv, 110kv, 230kv, 400kv substations.

A senior official told TNIE, “Tantransco has a plan to establish 765 kV substations in north Chennai, Ariyalur, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar. We are focusing on commissioning Chennai and Ariyalur substations in Phase 1, while land acquisition for Coimbatore is underway.”

When north Chennai stage III thermal power station begins commercial operations in December, the 765 kV substation will play a key role in transmitting power to surrounding areas, the official said. Another 765 kV substation is under construction in Virudhunagar to evacuate power from nearby power projects and facilitate evacuation of existing, upcoming, and proposed renewable energy power generation units in southern districts.

Another official said, “For the Coimbatore 765 kV substation, 67.78 acres have been acquired out of the total requirement of 99.15 acres. Administrative approval has been granted for the acquisition of 31.37 acres, and efforts are on to complete it soon.” The completion of the 765 kV substations will enhance the available transfer capability, reliability and performance of intrastate and interstate power systems, he added.

E Natarajan, state general secretary of BMS (engineers’ wing), said, “The state experienced its highest power demand of 19,347 MW on April 20. The Southern Regional Power Committee expects that evening peak hour demand is likely to reach 17,000 MW in February 2024 and March 2024. In this scenario, it is imperative to strengthen the transmission networks across the state.” While commencing commercial operations in north Chennai and Ariyalur substations is a positive step, Natarajan said work on the Coimbatore and Virudhunagar substations must also be expedited.

