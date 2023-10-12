 Thoothukudi Perarignar Anna bus stand opened for public

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Perarignar Anna bus stand, renovated under the Smart Cities Mission scheme at a cost of Rs 58.67 crore, was opened for public on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru on Sunday. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Mayor N Jegan Periyasamy and Commissioner Dinesh Kumar had visited the bus stand.



Pointing out that there are 28 counters but not enough sign boards and water taps, commuters said a police outpost must be established on the premises. As the public reported congestion due to space constraints on the bus stand premises, the district administration has prohibited mini buses from entering the bus stand.

"The mini bus operators have been instructed to embark and debark passengers outside the bus stand premises. The corporation has identified a 34 cent encroachment near the bus stand, which will be recovered to form a bay for mini-buses," said the officials.



A TNSTC staff said the bus stand can only accommodate government buses. "The service of mini buses should be stopped to ensure hassle free transportation. Even if a bus is parked at the bay, other buses cannot ply," he added.

