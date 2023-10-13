Home States Tamil Nadu

ED searches four places belonging to ‘lottery’ Martin

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search at four places belonging to lottery kingpin Santiago Martin at Vellakinar Pirivu and Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city on Thursday. CISF personnel were deployed at the four places. 

The residence of Martin is located at Vellakinar Pirivu and the corporate office of Martin Group of Companies is also nearby. Martin Homeopathy College has been functioning at the Gounder Mills area on the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam road. Another office is functioning in Gandhipuram.

A team of ED officials started the searches around 8 am, which went on till 7.30 pm. ED officials also conducted search at a few places belonging to Martin in Chennai.

