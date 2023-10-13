Home States Tamil Nadu

TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended till October 20

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Published: 13th October 2023 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 03:04 PM

V Senthil Balaji

File - Minister V Senthil Balaji being brought to special court at the Collectorate in Chennai | P Jawahar

By PTI

CHENNAI: A sessions court here on Friday extended the remand of DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in June, till October 20.

First Additional Sessions Judge D Lingeshwaran, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced through video conferencing from Puzhal prison, extended his remand to judicial custody till next Friday.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, Balaji underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital.

After treatment, the ED took him into its custody for interrogation and on completion of interrogation, he was sent to Judicial Custody by a local court, and thereafter his remand was extended.

As the remand period was over, he was produced before the court on Friday for an extension of remand.

TAGS
V Senthil Balaji money laundering case Enforcement Directorate

