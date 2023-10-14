Home States Tamil Nadu

232 from Tamil Nadu varsities on list of world’s top 2 per cent scientists

Of the selected scientists, 4,635 are from India. The list classified researchers into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. 

Published: 14th October 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

232 from Tamil Nadu varsities on list of world’s top 2 per cent scientists

Dr S Selvam, assistant professor at VOC college, who got into the list of world's top 2 percent scientists. (Photo | Express)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: For the third consecutive year, Assistant Professor of Geology department in VOC College Dr S Selvam has been named in the coveted list of ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ published by Elsevier and Stanford University on October 4. He secured an overall rank of 84,658 in global rankings, improving last year’s rank of 1,23,040 and 1,78,847 in 2021. 

The ‘Updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators’ released by Elsevier selected a total of 210,198 scientists from all fields. Of the selected scientists, 4,635 are from India. The list classified researchers into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. 

Elsevier considered 87 research papers published by the 36-year-old in the field of earth and environmental science between 2013 and 2022. In his field, Selvam was placed at 1,053 out of 99,567 positions. Among the 87 research papers published by Selvam in various categories of environmental sciences, geochemistry and geophysics, he was the sole author of three papers, and first author in 31 papers. With 549 citations, the young scientist secured a c-score of 2.9202. 

As many as 89 researchers attached to 11 TN state universities and 143 from 17 deemed universities in the state have been named in the list. About 50 scientists from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have made it to the list, besides 26 from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, 11 from Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, referred as SASTRA, eight from Gandhigram Rural University, six from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, five each from Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, four each from Sathyabama Institute of Science Science and Technology, Karpagam, Academy of Higher Education, Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), and BS Abdul Rahman Institute of Science and Technology, two from Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute.

Among state universities, Anna university in Guindy contributed 20 scientists to the list, Bharathiar university with 18, Alagappa university with 11, and Annamalai university with 10.

The selected few
Elsevier selected a total of 210,198 scientists from all fields. Of the selected scientists, 4,635 are from India. The list classified researchers into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. As many as 89 researchers attached to 11 TN state universities and 143 from 17 deemed universities in the state have been named in the list

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Institute of Technology Tamil Nadu scientists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp