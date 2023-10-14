232 from Tamil Nadu varsities on list of world’s top 2 per cent scientists

S Godson Wisely Dass By

THOOTHUKUDI: For the third consecutive year, Assistant Professor of Geology department in VOC College Dr S Selvam has been named in the coveted list of ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ published by Elsevier and Stanford University on October 4. He secured an overall rank of 84,658 in global rankings, improving last year’s rank of 1,23,040 and 1,78,847 in 2021.

The ‘Updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators’ released by Elsevier selected a total of 210,198 scientists from all fields. Of the selected scientists, 4,635 are from India. The list classified researchers into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

Elsevier considered 87 research papers published by the 36-year-old in the field of earth and environmental science between 2013 and 2022. In his field, Selvam was placed at 1,053 out of 99,567 positions. Among the 87 research papers published by Selvam in various categories of environmental sciences, geochemistry and geophysics, he was the sole author of three papers, and first author in 31 papers. With 549 citations, the young scientist secured a c-score of 2.9202.

As many as 89 researchers attached to 11 TN state universities and 143 from 17 deemed universities in the state have been named in the list. About 50 scientists from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have made it to the list, besides 26 from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, 11 from Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, referred as SASTRA, eight from Gandhigram Rural University, six from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, five each from Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, four each from Sathyabama Institute of Science Science and Technology, Karpagam, Academy of Higher Education, Chettinad Academy of Research and Education (CARE), and BS Abdul Rahman Institute of Science and Technology, two from Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute.

Among state universities, Anna university in Guindy contributed 20 scientists to the list, Bharathiar university with 18, Alagappa university with 11, and Annamalai university with 10.

The selected few

