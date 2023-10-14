80 hectares of maize cultivation in Perali fall prey to animal menace, Tamil Nadu farmers seek gov relief

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: With the fencing over a two-kilometre stretch along Sitheli forest providing little respite from wild animal menace, maize farmers of Perali in the district look up to the collector for releasing compensation for the crop damage incurred over what they said is around 80 hectares this season.

While the village in Veppur block lies in proximity to Sitheli forest, local farmers continue to cultivate maize in thousands of hectares during the main season that commences late in August. Detailing the intensity of wild animal menace on maize cultivation in Perali, S Rathinavel a farmer said, “Wild boars and deer invade our fields after 8 pm.

We stay in the fields risking our lives. We tried out several methods to prevent wild animals’ entry. However, by the time we head back home wild animals destroy the crop.” As part of continuing efforts, a group of affected farmers pooled in Rs 15 lakh and set up a fence over a length of about two kilometres along the forest border about four years ago to restrict wild animal entry.

The fencing, too, has turned ineffective as the farmers complain of wild animals like deer jumping over it to raid their maize cultivation. Another farmer, R Thangarasu, who planted maize on ten acres, said, “Wild boars dug up the ground near the fence while wild deer jumped right over it to raid the fields and damage the crop. The authorities concerned are aware of the issue but they aren’t taking any action."

Mentioning the intensity of damage from wild animals reported within the fenced portion to be only around 40 hectares last year, Rathinavel said, "I planted maize on three acres by spending about Rs 25,000 per acre. This year crop cultivation has suffered severely from wild boars and deer attack, leaving me with not even a sack of maize for harvest."

"We get no income other than from agriculture. We availed of a bank loan for taking up cultivation. The authorities concerned should not only release compensation but also provide insurance cover for the crop," Thangarasu said. When contacted, agriculture department Joint Director (in-charge) C Geetha told TNIE,

"If the farmers take up the issue with the forest department we will inspect their fields and take action to provide compensation for damaged crops. As for insurance cover, wildlife attacks do not fall under its ambit."

