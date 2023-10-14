Abortion racket busted in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A team of health officials from Krishnagiri and Tirupattur busted an illegal sex determination and abortion racket on Friday. Deputy Director of Health Services, K Ramesh Kumar said, “Last week Collector KM Sarayu received information that a woman underwent illegal abortion in a clinic run by a quack near Kaveripattinam.

Following this a team led by the Health, Police and Revenue officials investigated the matter.” “The team learned that Gayathri of Narimedu, who already has two girl children, through a broker, met with a scan technician last Thursday and learned that her third baby would also be a girl. The next day she went to a quack doctor Umarani from Kosamedu village near Kaveripattinam and underwent abortion. She escaped before we could arrest her.”

The team came to know about Vedi who was an agent bringing women to the scan technician Sugumaran and after determining the sex of the fetus they would perform abortion with the quack if it was a girl. They also learned that the team operated out of Tirupattur.

A team of health officials led by Tirupattur Deputy Director of Health Services Dr TR Senthil and Krishnagiri Deputy Director of Health Services and Sub Inspector Nirmal Kamal conducted an operation on Friday in Visamangalam village. They found over five prenatal mothers from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur waiting in a residence to determine the sex of their fetus.

Further the team also identified three brokers involved with the sex determination and abortion racket. Further over Rs 29,500 cash was recovered from one of the brokers. Police also found evidence that another Rs 18,500 was paid to broker Vedi by the women. Tirupattur police have arrested two brokers and have booked them under The National Medical commission Act 2019.

Police are on look out for quack Umarani, technician Sugumaran and broker Vedi.

