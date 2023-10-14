SC family in Tamil Nadu alleges harassment by caste Hindu family, blame cops for inaction

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A scheduled caste family based in Vidathilampatti hills in Manapparai municipality have alleged threats from a caste Hindu family, and accused the police of not acting on their complaint which was filed ten days ago.

Ilango (42) and Rasathi E (29) moved into Vidathilampatti with their six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter a year ago, and were one of the two SC families residing there. Residing nearby is Vadivel (45), a caste Hindu whose family they have accused of repeated and targeted harassment.

Ilango's family alleged one of Vadivel's eight dogs, recently chased their son who then fell down while running and was injured, and that Vadivel's wife Alagumani used caste slurs against Rasathi during an argument. On another occasion, the family alleged, Vadivel's 12-year-old son poured urine from a bottle onto their son.

On October 4, Rasathi said, she was out collecting firewood for cooking when Alagumani beat her with a water pipe and kicked her on the stomach. "I was chased all the way to the bus stop and beaten there. I was admitted to the Manapparai GH and discharged on October 8," she added. Ilango lodged a complaint with the Manapparai police, but no FIR was filed, upon which the family met SP Varun Kumar on October 11 seeking action.

Later that day, their home was pelted with stones while they were indoors. The family informed the police, who arrived and took photographs, but no case was filed, the family alleged. Following the incident, the family moved to a relative's home 15 km away, fearing for their safety. "An official from Manapparai station called us asking us to compromise with Vadivel's family," Ilango said. Speaking to TNIE, Vadivel denied the allegations.

However, Tamilselvi, a neighbour, said, "Stones were pelted on their home, but we don't know who did it." Village Administrative Officer for Sevalur panchayat Ranjith Kumar told TNIE that he received no such complaint from either side and that he would inquire into it. When asked why an FIR was not filed in the case, Manapparai inspector JK Gopi told TNIE, "We filed a CSR and we're still inquiring, but we haven't been able to establish the charges." P Muruganantham, advocate from the People's Rights Protection Centre, said, "As per Section 4 of the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, the police should have immediately filed an FIR. The Act clearly says that failing to do so is an equal offense for the police involved." Speaking to TNIE, Tiruchy SP Varun Kumar said that he would look into the issue.

