'State utility must get 27 per cent of its power from renewable sources', says TNERC

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has increased the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) percentage to 27.08 from the current 21.8. In an order issued on Thursday, TNERC directed the state-owned power utility to implement an energy storage system. It is the first time that such a directive is being given.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) told TNIE, “The Ministry of Power had established comprehensive guidelines on this matter back in 2010. At present, the RPO’s objective is to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030. TNERC has set the RPO target, including storage, until 2030.”

As per the new order, the RPO percentages are defined as follows: Wind RPO at 1.60%, Hydro at 0.66%, other RPO at 24.81%, and the overall RPO is 27.08%, including a 1% energy storage component in the present fiscal. The power utility is actively working on implementing multiple green energy projects. TNERC has instructed the utility to increase the RPO to 43.33% by 2030, while the ultimate goal is to reach 50%, according to the official.

Another official said, “Tamil Nadu’s total installed power capacity currently stands at 34,706.16 MW. Of this, 25.18% (8,739.01 MW) is sourced from wind and 18.84% (6,539.23 MW) from solar energy.” E Natarajan, state general secretary of BMS (engineers’ wing), said, “Currently, the power utility does not generate any power from wind sources and relies on private utilities. With the updated RPO percentage, the utility is compelled to initiate new wind projects. In the 1990s, Tangedco had windmills with a combined capacity of 47 MW, but none are operational today.”

He further emphasised, “To achieve this objective, the introduction of a re-powering policy is imperative. This policy would entail upgrading wind turbines and increasing their height to 120 metres. Therefore, the state government must expedite the process of amending the policy.”

What’s RPO

RPO is a mandate that requires all electricity distribution licensees to procure or generate a specific quantity of their electricity from renewable energy sources.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has increased the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) percentage to 27.08 from the current 21.8. In an order issued on Thursday, TNERC directed the state-owned power utility to implement an energy storage system. It is the first time that such a directive is being given. A senior official from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) told TNIE, “The Ministry of Power had established comprehensive guidelines on this matter back in 2010. At present, the RPO’s objective is to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030. TNERC has set the RPO target, including storage, until 2030.” As per the new order, the RPO percentages are defined as follows: Wind RPO at 1.60%, Hydro at 0.66%, other RPO at 24.81%, and the overall RPO is 27.08%, including a 1% energy storage component in the present fiscal. The power utility is actively working on implementing multiple green energy projects. TNERC has instructed the utility to increase the RPO to 43.33% by 2030, while the ultimate goal is to reach 50%, according to the official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another official said, “Tamil Nadu’s total installed power capacity currently stands at 34,706.16 MW. Of this, 25.18% (8,739.01 MW) is sourced from wind and 18.84% (6,539.23 MW) from solar energy.” E Natarajan, state general secretary of BMS (engineers’ wing), said, “Currently, the power utility does not generate any power from wind sources and relies on private utilities. With the updated RPO percentage, the utility is compelled to initiate new wind projects. In the 1990s, Tangedco had windmills with a combined capacity of 47 MW, but none are operational today.” He further emphasised, “To achieve this objective, the introduction of a re-powering policy is imperative. This policy would entail upgrading wind turbines and increasing their height to 120 metres. Therefore, the state government must expedite the process of amending the policy.” What’s RPO RPO is a mandate that requires all electricity distribution licensees to procure or generate a specific quantity of their electricity from renewable energy sources. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp