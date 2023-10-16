1,500 trees felled, cops on alert in trouble-hit Jedarpalayam

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Over 1,500 banana trees and areca nut plants were cut down by unknown people in Jedarpalayam in the early hours of Sunday. Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

“In the early hours of Sunday, workers who arrived in farmland in Kondhalam village near Paramathi Velur found that over 1,500 banana trees and areca nut plants in a two-acre land were completely destroyed. The farm owner Dharmalaingam notified the police,” police said.

Subramaniyam, a lawyer from the area, also contacted the police and notified them that some unknown individuals had cut down over 200 banana trees and 200 areca nut plants from a field. Following this, Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan dispatched over 80 police in the area.

Tiruchengode Tahsildhar Suganthi also arrived on the spot and investigated the matter. Meanwhile, Dharmalingam appealed to Namakkal Collector Dr S Uma seeking compensation for the lost crops.

SP Rakesh Kannan said, “As a precaution, police forces have been stationed in over 12 villages in the vicinity to maintain law and order. Forensic evidence has been collected and the people responsible for this will be apprehended,” he said.

It should be noted that multiple incidents of arson attacks and of farms being destroyed were reported in Jedarpalayam since March after the murder of a 27-year-old woman V Nithya. In the investigation that followed, 11 people were arrested in connection with the arson attacks and remanded to Salem Central Jail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NAMAKKAL: Over 1,500 banana trees and areca nut plants were cut down by unknown people in Jedarpalayam in the early hours of Sunday. Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents. “In the early hours of Sunday, workers who arrived in farmland in Kondhalam village near Paramathi Velur found that over 1,500 banana trees and areca nut plants in a two-acre land were completely destroyed. The farm owner Dharmalaingam notified the police,” police said. Subramaniyam, a lawyer from the area, also contacted the police and notified them that some unknown individuals had cut down over 200 banana trees and 200 areca nut plants from a field. Following this, Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan dispatched over 80 police in the area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tiruchengode Tahsildhar Suganthi also arrived on the spot and investigated the matter. Meanwhile, Dharmalingam appealed to Namakkal Collector Dr S Uma seeking compensation for the lost crops. SP Rakesh Kannan said, “As a precaution, police forces have been stationed in over 12 villages in the vicinity to maintain law and order. Forensic evidence has been collected and the people responsible for this will be apprehended,” he said. It should be noted that multiple incidents of arson attacks and of farms being destroyed were reported in Jedarpalayam since March after the murder of a 27-year-old woman V Nithya. In the investigation that followed, 11 people were arrested in connection with the arson attacks and remanded to Salem Central Jail. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp