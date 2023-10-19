Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC allows RSS rally on October 22 in 11 districts, denies permission in three districts

After an elaborate hearing, the senior counsel representing RSS in the case stated that the organisation is amenable to change the date and routes with respect to some of the districts.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct processions in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchy, Theni, Dindigul, Karur and Virudhunagar districts on October 22, instead of October 29 as proposed by the organisation. However, permission was denied in respect of three districts--Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

The order was passed by Justice G Ilangovan on a batch of 20 petitions filed by the RSS office bearers from the respective districts, seeking permission to celebrate the founder's day of the organisation by conducting processions and public meetings in various districts across the state on October 22 and 29.

A similar batch of petitions filed before the Principal Seat at Madras, in respect of 35 locations that come under its jurisdiction, were allowed by the court three days ago. With respect to the above districts that fall under the Madurai Bench's jurisdiction, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan expressed strong opposition by pointing out that the police cannot grant police protection in the said districts, especially Madurai, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, between October 22 and 29, as huge number of people would be gathering to celebrate the Navaratri, Thevar and Maruthu Pandiyar Jayanthi festivals around the time.

After an elaborate hearing, the senior counsel representing RSS in the case stated that the organisation is amenable to change the date and routes with respect to some of the districts.

Justice Ilangovan noted that nearly 20,000 police personnel would have to be deployed to ensure law and order during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations and around 7,000 police personnel would be required in Ramanathapuram alone. Hence, it may not be possible for the police to provide protection in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, he said, adding that the organisation may approach the authorities with any other date after October 30. As far as the remaining districts are concerned, the judge granted permission on condition that the organisation should hold the event only on October 22 and that it should accept alternate routes suggested by police for some of the districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Madras High Court Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp