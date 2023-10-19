Madras HC allows RSS rally on October 22 in 11 districts, denies permission in three districts

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct processions in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchy, Theni, Dindigul, Karur and Virudhunagar districts on October 22, instead of October 29 as proposed by the organisation. However, permission was denied in respect of three districts--Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

The order was passed by Justice G Ilangovan on a batch of 20 petitions filed by the RSS office bearers from the respective districts, seeking permission to celebrate the founder's day of the organisation by conducting processions and public meetings in various districts across the state on October 22 and 29.

A similar batch of petitions filed before the Principal Seat at Madras, in respect of 35 locations that come under its jurisdiction, were allowed by the court three days ago. With respect to the above districts that fall under the Madurai Bench's jurisdiction, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan expressed strong opposition by pointing out that the police cannot grant police protection in the said districts, especially Madurai, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, between October 22 and 29, as huge number of people would be gathering to celebrate the Navaratri, Thevar and Maruthu Pandiyar Jayanthi festivals around the time.

After an elaborate hearing, the senior counsel representing RSS in the case stated that the organisation is amenable to change the date and routes with respect to some of the districts.

Justice Ilangovan noted that nearly 20,000 police personnel would have to be deployed to ensure law and order during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations and around 7,000 police personnel would be required in Ramanathapuram alone. Hence, it may not be possible for the police to provide protection in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, he said, adding that the organisation may approach the authorities with any other date after October 30. As far as the remaining districts are concerned, the judge granted permission on condition that the organisation should hold the event only on October 22 and that it should accept alternate routes suggested by police for some of the districts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct processions in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchy, Theni, Dindigul, Karur and Virudhunagar districts on October 22, instead of October 29 as proposed by the organisation. However, permission was denied in respect of three districts--Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. The order was passed by Justice G Ilangovan on a batch of 20 petitions filed by the RSS office bearers from the respective districts, seeking permission to celebrate the founder's day of the organisation by conducting processions and public meetings in various districts across the state on October 22 and 29. A similar batch of petitions filed before the Principal Seat at Madras, in respect of 35 locations that come under its jurisdiction, were allowed by the court three days ago. With respect to the above districts that fall under the Madurai Bench's jurisdiction, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan expressed strong opposition by pointing out that the police cannot grant police protection in the said districts, especially Madurai, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, between October 22 and 29, as huge number of people would be gathering to celebrate the Navaratri, Thevar and Maruthu Pandiyar Jayanthi festivals around the time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After an elaborate hearing, the senior counsel representing RSS in the case stated that the organisation is amenable to change the date and routes with respect to some of the districts. Justice Ilangovan noted that nearly 20,000 police personnel would have to be deployed to ensure law and order during Thevar Jayanthi celebrations and around 7,000 police personnel would be required in Ramanathapuram alone. Hence, it may not be possible for the police to provide protection in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, he said, adding that the organisation may approach the authorities with any other date after October 30. As far as the remaining districts are concerned, the judge granted permission on condition that the organisation should hold the event only on October 22 and that it should accept alternate routes suggested by police for some of the districts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp