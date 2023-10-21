Caste Hindu man held for damaging SC youth's house, hunt on for four others

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 25-year-old caste Hindu man was arrested on Friday for allegedly damaging a portion of the house belonging to a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community over a tiff at K Puliyankulam village in Madurai district. Four accomplices, who are absconding, were booked.

According to the police, a temple festival was held at K Puliyankulam village on Friday morning. The accused, Kasi Viswanath, had participated along with his four friends - all from the caste Hindu community. The group was dancing on the streets in an inebriated state, when Dava Pandian (26), of the SC community from the same village, was passing by on his two-wheeler. He honked at the group and asked them to move aside. Not only did the men allegedly refuse to give him space, but they also picked up a fight with Pandian.

Irate that someone from the SC community asked them to move aside, said the police, the group allegedly attacked Pandian's house the same afternoon, damaging the front portion of the compound wall. Based on Pandian's complaint, the Checkanurani police apprehended Viswananth and launched a hunt for the other four persons.

