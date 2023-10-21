Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste Hindu man held for damaging SC youth's house, hunt on for four others

The accused, Kasi Viswanath, had participated along with his four friends - all from the caste Hindu community.

Published: 21st October 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A 25-year-old caste Hindu man was arrested on Friday for allegedly damaging a portion of the house belonging to a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community over a tiff at K Puliyankulam village in Madurai district. Four accomplices, who are absconding, were booked.

According to the police, a temple festival was held at K Puliyankulam village on Friday morning. The accused, Kasi Viswanath, had participated along with his four friends - all from the caste Hindu community. The group was dancing on the streets in an inebriated state, when Dava Pandian (26), of the SC community from the same village, was passing by on his two-wheeler. He honked at the group and asked them to move aside. Not only did the men allegedly refuse to give him space, but they also picked up a fight with Pandian.

Irate that someone from the SC community asked them to move aside, said the police, the group allegedly attacked Pandian's house the same afternoon, damaging the front portion of the compound wall. Based on Pandian's complaint, the Checkanurani police apprehended Viswananth and launched a hunt for the other four persons.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assaultcastescheduled caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp