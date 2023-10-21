Tangedco begins drive to replace faulty meters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has begun a drive to identify and repair defective meters to arrest potential revenue loss. Currently, there are 1.18 lakh faulty meters statewide, sources said. Talking to TNIE, a senior official said, “All chief engineers responsible for power distribution have been told to scrutinise disconnected meters. We urge consumers to settle pending payments within 15 days.”

He acknowledged the shortage of single-phase meters, but said steps will be taken to procure new ones.

According to data obtained by TNIE, the Kancheepuram region tops the list with 28,232 defective meters in the state. Official sources said addressing the issue of faulty meters promptly will be a difficult task without adequate funds to procure new meters.

M Chandrasekaran, a resident of Madambakkam in Chennai, said, “Our meter has not been functioning for four months, and we are paying flat-rate bills regardless of our consumption. This may result in unjustified revenue collection for the utility.”

E Raveendran, secretary of BMS union (electricity wing), said, “With the upcoming festive season, electricity use is expected to go up in residential and commercial sector. Tangedco must not only replace faulty meters but also monitor commercial establishments. It has to form specialised teams and flying squads throughout the state to identify violators and thereby arrest revenue loss.”

