Ban sacrilegious 'adal padal' events during Dasara festival, demand devotees in Tamil Nadu

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Urging the district administration to ban the performance of obscene dances and playing of cinema songs during the Dasara festival at Kulasekarapatinam Mutharamman Temple, the devotees and general public said the 'adal padal' events have no relevance to the religious festival. They also quoted several court orders to underline their demand.



The Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival is renowned and the 'viradham' observance is the eccentric part of the festival that adds religious fervour to the rituals performed by devotees during the Navaratri days. Those observing 'viradham' form a group, and take up rituals with dance performances at houses and streets to collect offerings.



"However, of late, the groups invite junior actors, actresses, TV serial artists and bar dancers to mobilise more crowds. This turns the festival into an 'adal padal' event which is completely devoid of any religious context," said advocate Ram Kumar Adityan, who has taken the issue to court on many occasions.



Religious leaders also concur with Adityan. Gunaselan of Udangudi, a religious leader, said the 'adal padal' groups perform to film songs, especially 'kuthu' songs with double meanings, in an obscene and vulgar manner. "This is a sacrilege to the age-old traditional 'vidarham' system and the culture of Mutharamman temple's Dasara festival," he added.



When the matter was taken to court, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in an order dated August 31, 2017, said "... vulgarity and obscenity can not be displayed in the name of arts," and directed the authorities concerned to ensure no vulgarity and obscenity is displayed in connection with the festival.



Dhanalakshmi from the Tamil Nadu Muruga Baktha Peravai told TNIE that despite court orders, the obscene performances have been continuing. "The competent authorities have taken no action to protect the sentiments of the religion," she said.



Even though the Dasara festival had no tradition of 'adal padal' event, the High Court on September 26 last year permitted the cultural festival with the participation of cine and TV artists, while hearing a plea by Sri Ambikai Dasara Kuzhu secretary V Kannan.



"The court in various cases has instructed the 'adal padal' programme organisers to ensure that the events have some relevance to the temple or the festival in question, and that the programmes should be devoid of obscene display and portrayal of women in an undignified manner either in form of clothing or otherwise, and that the songs be in sync with precincts of the temple, while double meaning songs not be played at all. However, the orders are not followed as the police do not emphasize it," advocate Adityan said.



When contacted, a senior police official told TNIE that they had obtained an undertaking from all the Dasara groups that they would strictly comply with the court orders and the DGP's circulars. The SPs of neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli and the Kanniyakumari, where many Dasara groups belong, have also been alerted, he said.



Over 3,000 police personnel from various districts are usually deployed for the festival at Kulasekarapattinam, where over 10 lakh devotees converge. It is difficult to monitor all the Dasara groups with our limited police strength, the officer added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Urging the district administration to ban the performance of obscene dances and playing of cinema songs during the Dasara festival at Kulasekarapatinam Mutharamman Temple, the devotees and general public said the 'adal padal' events have no relevance to the religious festival. They also quoted several court orders to underline their demand. The Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival is renowned and the 'viradham' observance is the eccentric part of the festival that adds religious fervour to the rituals performed by devotees during the Navaratri days. Those observing 'viradham' form a group, and take up rituals with dance performances at houses and streets to collect offerings. "However, of late, the groups invite junior actors, actresses, TV serial artists and bar dancers to mobilise more crowds. This turns the festival into an 'adal padal' event which is completely devoid of any religious context," said advocate Ram Kumar Adityan, who has taken the issue to court on many occasions. Religious leaders also concur with Adityan. Gunaselan of Udangudi, a religious leader, said the 'adal padal' groups perform to film songs, especially 'kuthu' songs with double meanings, in an obscene and vulgar manner. "This is a sacrilege to the age-old traditional 'vidarham' system and the culture of Mutharamman temple's Dasara festival," he added. When the matter was taken to court, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in an order dated August 31, 2017, said "... vulgarity and obscenity can not be displayed in the name of arts," and directed the authorities concerned to ensure no vulgarity and obscenity is displayed in connection with the festival. Dhanalakshmi from the Tamil Nadu Muruga Baktha Peravai told TNIE that despite court orders, the obscene performances have been continuing. "The competent authorities have taken no action to protect the sentiments of the religion," she said. Even though the Dasara festival had no tradition of 'adal padal' event, the High Court on September 26 last year permitted the cultural festival with the participation of cine and TV artists, while hearing a plea by Sri Ambikai Dasara Kuzhu secretary V Kannan. "The court in various cases has instructed the 'adal padal' programme organisers to ensure that the events have some relevance to the temple or the festival in question, and that the programmes should be devoid of obscene display and portrayal of women in an undignified manner either in form of clothing or otherwise, and that the songs be in sync with precincts of the temple, while double meaning songs not be played at all. However, the orders are not followed as the police do not emphasize it," advocate Adityan said. When contacted, a senior police official told TNIE that they had obtained an undertaking from all the Dasara groups that they would strictly comply with the court orders and the DGP's circulars. The SPs of neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli and the Kanniyakumari, where many Dasara groups belong, have also been alerted, he said. Over 3,000 police personnel from various districts are usually deployed for the festival at Kulasekarapattinam, where over 10 lakh devotees converge. It is difficult to monitor all the Dasara groups with our limited police strength, the officer added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp