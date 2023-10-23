Home States Tamil Nadu

A2B owner praises Periyar for 'opening up' restuarant industries to all castes, causes stir

The recent interview of Srinivasa Raja with Actor-filmmaker Chitra Lakshmanan for his YouTube Socialtalkies show has led to controversy.

L to R: Actor Chitra Lakshmanan interviewing A2B Owner KT Srinivasa Raja ( YouTube screengrab)

Caste Hindu groups in Tamil Nadu have called for the boycott of popular restaurant chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) after its owner KT Srinivasa Raja said that it was now possible for people from all castes to open vegetarian restaurants because of Dravidian leader and reformist Periyar.

In the interview, he was asked, “At one time, when it came to vegetarian restaurants, they were run entirely by Iyengars. That has slowly changed. What do you think is the reason?” to which the A2B owner had replied, “The reason for any caste being able to take up any trade is Thanthai Periyar. He changed the practice of kuzha thozhil (caste-based occupation). Anyone can take up any profession. Times were changing, governments were providing loans and banks also supported people. A profession that was done by a particular community is now being done by anyone and everyone. It’s like anyone can go to the sea and fish,” he said. 

This comment from KT Srinivasa Raja did not go well with caste Hindu groups who called for the outlet's boycott.

A few people have also come in support of K T Srinivasa Raja. Several politicians such as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi took to social media to show their solidarity with A2B.

Kanimozhi shared a clip of the interview and said “Thank you for speaking the truth.”

The Thoothukdi MP also shared a hashtag #WillEatAtA2B. Leaders from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have also welcomed Srinivasa Raja’s remarks. 

A2B Adyar Anandha Bhavan Periyar Hindus brahmins

