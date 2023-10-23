A2B owner praises Periyar for 'opening up' restuarant industries to all castes, causes stir

By Online Desk

Caste Hindu groups in Tamil Nadu have called for the boycott of popular restaurant chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) after its owner KT Srinivasa Raja said that it was now possible for people from all castes to open vegetarian restaurants because of Dravidian leader and reformist Periyar.

The recent interview of Srinivasa Raja with Actor-filmmaker Chitra Lakshmanan for his YouTube Socialtalkies show has led to controversy.

In the interview, he was asked, “At one time, when it came to vegetarian restaurants, they were run entirely by Iyengars. That has slowly changed. What do you think is the reason?” to which the A2B owner had replied, “The reason for any caste being able to take up any trade is Thanthai Periyar. He changed the practice of kuzha thozhil (caste-based occupation). Anyone can take up any profession. Times were changing, governments were providing loans and banks also supported people. A profession that was done by a particular community is now being done by anyone and everyone. It’s like anyone can go to the sea and fish,” he said.

This comment from KT Srinivasa Raja did not go well with caste Hindu groups who called for the outlet's boycott.

Sri Krishna Sweets, Akshayam, Santhi Sweets, Nandhinee Sweets, Ganga Sweets, Gupta Bhavan, Gangotree Sweets, Grand Sweets and Snacks, Suriya Sweets, Shree Anandhas are some of the alternates for A2B if you are interested.



— இந்தா வாயின்கோ - Take That (@indhavaainko) October 21, 2023

A few people have also come in support of K T Srinivasa Raja. Several politicians such as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi took to social media to show their solidarity with A2B.

Kanimozhi shared a clip of the interview and said “Thank you for speaking the truth.”

The Thoothukdi MP also shared a hashtag #WillEatAtA2B. Leaders from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have also welcomed Srinivasa Raja’s remarks.

