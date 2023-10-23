Home States Tamil Nadu

Podanur to be renamed as Coimbatore South station

J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said Podanur junction is the third oldest railway station in south India after Royapuram in Chennai and Tiruchy.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Podanur , Coimbatore South station
By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There is mixed response from train enthusiasts about the Southern Railway GM RN Singh’s announcement of renaming Podanur railway station as Coimbatore South. According to sources, Southern Railway is going to discuss with the state government about renaming Podanur station.

Singh, during his inspection of Podanur station on October 14, said creation of pit lines and stabling lines will be taken up in Podanur under the Amrith Bharat station development  scheme at a total cost of
Rs 12 crore. J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said Podanur junction is the third oldest railway station in south India after Royapuram in Chennai and Tiruchy.

Though the station was opened in 1962, not many people are not aware that Podanur is very close to Coimbatore and many Kerala bound trains pass through it. “We request Southern Railway officials to also consider renaming Irugur railway station as Coimbatore East,” he added.

N Subramanian, general secretary of the Podanur train users association said there is no use of renaming Podanur. “We are not against the Southern Railway’s decision. At the same time, we have requested the Southern Railway to create awareness through social media and advertisements to make people familiar with Coimbatore South. We have also requested renaming of Podanur junction as Coimbatore junction and rename Coimbatore junction as Coimbatore city since Podanur junction has four different routes such as Podanur to Kerala, Podanur to Pollachi etc. GM has asked me to send a letter in this regard,” he said.

Sathish has listed similar stations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.  “Renaming of a station is not new to Southern Railway. The state capital has Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central railway stations nearby and Palakkad has Palakkad junction and Palakkad town railway stations. Likewise, Tiruchy junction and Tiruchy fort stations and Ernakulam junction and Ernakulam railway station are also there,” Sathish said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore South station Podanur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp