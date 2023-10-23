Podanur to be renamed as Coimbatore South station

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There is mixed response from train enthusiasts about the Southern Railway GM RN Singh’s announcement of renaming Podanur railway station as Coimbatore South. According to sources, Southern Railway is going to discuss with the state government about renaming Podanur station.

Singh, during his inspection of Podanur station on October 14, said creation of pit lines and stabling lines will be taken up in Podanur under the Amrith Bharat station development scheme at a total cost of

Rs 12 crore. J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said Podanur junction is the third oldest railway station in south India after Royapuram in Chennai and Tiruchy.

Though the station was opened in 1962, not many people are not aware that Podanur is very close to Coimbatore and many Kerala bound trains pass through it. “We request Southern Railway officials to also consider renaming Irugur railway station as Coimbatore East,” he added.

N Subramanian, general secretary of the Podanur train users association said there is no use of renaming Podanur. “We are not against the Southern Railway’s decision. At the same time, we have requested the Southern Railway to create awareness through social media and advertisements to make people familiar with Coimbatore South. We have also requested renaming of Podanur junction as Coimbatore junction and rename Coimbatore junction as Coimbatore city since Podanur junction has four different routes such as Podanur to Kerala, Podanur to Pollachi etc. GM has asked me to send a letter in this regard,” he said.

Sathish has listed similar stations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “Renaming of a station is not new to Southern Railway. The state capital has Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central railway stations nearby and Palakkad has Palakkad junction and Palakkad town railway stations. Likewise, Tiruchy junction and Tiruchy fort stations and Ernakulam junction and Ernakulam railway station are also there,” Sathish said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: There is mixed response from train enthusiasts about the Southern Railway GM RN Singh’s announcement of renaming Podanur railway station as Coimbatore South. According to sources, Southern Railway is going to discuss with the state government about renaming Podanur station. Singh, during his inspection of Podanur station on October 14, said creation of pit lines and stabling lines will be taken up in Podanur under the Amrith Bharat station development scheme at a total cost of Rs 12 crore. J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said Podanur junction is the third oldest railway station in south India after Royapuram in Chennai and Tiruchy. Though the station was opened in 1962, not many people are not aware that Podanur is very close to Coimbatore and many Kerala bound trains pass through it. “We request Southern Railway officials to also consider renaming Irugur railway station as Coimbatore East,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); N Subramanian, general secretary of the Podanur train users association said there is no use of renaming Podanur. “We are not against the Southern Railway’s decision. At the same time, we have requested the Southern Railway to create awareness through social media and advertisements to make people familiar with Coimbatore South. We have also requested renaming of Podanur junction as Coimbatore junction and rename Coimbatore junction as Coimbatore city since Podanur junction has four different routes such as Podanur to Kerala, Podanur to Pollachi etc. GM has asked me to send a letter in this regard,” he said. Sathish has listed similar stations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “Renaming of a station is not new to Southern Railway. The state capital has Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central railway stations nearby and Palakkad has Palakkad junction and Palakkad town railway stations. Likewise, Tiruchy junction and Tiruchy fort stations and Ernakulam junction and Ernakulam railway station are also there,” Sathish said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp