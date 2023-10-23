Six school students held for recreating murder video, released

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Six school students were arrested on Friday for recently recreating the murder scene of a Tasmac employee and uploading it on social media. All the minors, however, were granted bail later the same day.

On October 10, P Gandhiraj (35), a resident of Irukkangudi, was stabbed to death by Krishnaprabhu and Mahalinga Sundaramooorthy from Nathathupatti, both caste Hindus, right outside the Tasmac shop. Sources said that the murder was over previous enmity. The Sattur Town Police registered a case against the duo and arrested them on October 11.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the murder got leaked and started circulating on social media. The six accused, according to Ammapatti police, saw the footage and decided to recreate it in front of a school. They uploaded it on social media on Wednesday.

