Tamil Nadu: NMMS renewal suspended due to data mismatch

A functionary of Tamil Nadu High and High Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association T Arulanandham said, “Most of the applications have been rejected.

Published: 25th October 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Started only a week ago, the school education department has suspended renewal of applications for national means-cum-merit scholarship (NMMS) exam due to mismatch of names and Aadhaar details of students in the portal.

According to sources, the union government gives Class 8 students who clear NMMS exam scholarship of Rs 12,000 per annum from Class 9 to 12. For this, students should renew their application every year.
Clerical staff who upload details in the respective school said the department should revert to the old method of accepting Aadhaar number instead of insisting on correct spelling of name in the card.

A non-teaching staff said, “We are not able to renew if the name of a student in the application is K Praveen and Praveen K in Aadhaar because the portal rejects it. So, only Aadhaar number should be considered for renewal.”

A functionary of Tamil Nadu High and High Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association T Arulanandham said, “Most of the applications have been rejected. Non-teaching took up the issue with EMIS district coordinator, but they did not guide us.” A district coordinator said, “The renewal work has been suspended and we are discussing about the problem with senior officers.”

