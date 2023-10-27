Home States Tamil Nadu

Disproportionate assets: Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services additional director suspended

According to a source, the charge sheet has been filed in the case. Vijayasekar was placed under suspension on October 4 on the orders of the DGP/Director, TNFRS, Abhash Kumar.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The additional director (Operation and Training) of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) S Vijayasekar has been placed under suspension after he was booked in a disproportionate assets case by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). 

According to a source, the charge sheet has been filed in the case. Vijayasekar was placed under suspension on October 4 on the orders of the DGP/Director, TNFRS, Abhash Kumar. According to the source, Vijayasekar had amassed a wealth of Rs 24 lakh over and above his known sources of income from 2006 to 2010 when he was in the post of Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, in Coimbatore in the name of his family members. 

At the beginning of the check period, 2006, Vijayasekar had wealth to the value of Rs 4 lakh, and at the end of the period in 2010, Vijayasekar had a value of Rs 42 lakh. In this, a total of Rs 24 lakh was above his known sources of income which amounts to 63.66% of his accumulated wealth.

