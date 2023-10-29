More than 17,000 special buses to be operated for Deepavali across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate more than 17,000 buses from November 9 to 11 and between November 13 and 15 across the state for Deepavali. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by transport minister SS Sivasankar on Saturday. Transport Secretary Phanindra Reddy, top department officials, and senior police officials took part in the meeting held at the secretariat regarding the operation of special buses. “The department will operate 10,975 buses from November 9 to 11 — 4,675 buses from Chennai and 5,920 buses from other districts. While 2,100 buses are being operated from Chennai city on an average, a total of 10,975 buses will be operated in the city on those three days,” he said.

To help people returning to their destinations after the festival, 3,167 additional buses will be operated to Chennai from November 13 to 15 and 3,825 special buses will be operated in other districts, he said. The special buses will be operated from six places in Chennai — Madhavaram new bus stand, KK Nagar MTC bus stand, Tambaram Aringar Anna bus stand (MEPZ), Tambaram railway station bus stop, Poonamalle bypass bus stop, and Koyambedu MGR bus terminus.

To help passengers board buses from Tambaram and Perungalathur, local government buses will be operated from Koyambedu bus stand via Poonamalle, Nazrethpet, Outer Ring Road, and Vandalur to Kilambakkam temporary bus stand. Those using their own vehicles must avoid using the Tambaram-Perungalathur route on these three days.

They should instead take the Tiruporur-Chengalpattu route or Vandalur Outer Ring Road. Ten reservation counters have been set up at the Koyambedu bus stand and one at the MEPZ bus stand. People can also book bus tickets through the TNSTC app or on the website www.tnstc.in.

“So far, 68,000 people have booked tickets in government buses,” the minister said.

To clear doubts and file complaints, passengers can contact 24x7 helpline numbers 9445014450 or 9445014436. Complaints regarding the charging of excess fares by private operators can be done on toll-free numbers 1800 425 6151 and 044-24749002, 044-26280445, and 044-26281611.

A control room will function 24x7 at the Koyambedu bus stand. The department will also set up 20 ‘May I Help You’ centres to guide people regarding bus routes and ticket bookings. Connecting buses to other boarding points from the Koyambedu bus stand will also be operated around the clock, sources said.

After a meeting with the minister regarding bus fares, private omnibus operators have decided to reduce the maximum fares by 5% compared to last year. Accordingly, the fare for an AC sleeper from Chennai to Coimbatore will be Rs 2,456, for Madurai 2,143, for Tiruchy Rs 1,518, and for Thanjavur it will be Rs 1,563. The fares for Volvo buses will be higher.

