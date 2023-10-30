Actor Vijay's tuition centre plan facing financial challenges

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's ambitious plan to establish evening tuition centres in 234 Assembly constituencies to address educational needs of the underprivileged is facing challenges. Sources said his fans, who were tasked with setting up the centres have been able to do so only in around 100 constituencies owing to various constraints.



It may be noted that Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), the fan club dedicated to the actor, had directed its members to establish "Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam" (evening tuition centres) from July 15 to coincide with the birth anniversary of former CM K Kamaraj. Despite more than 100 days having passed since the instructions were issued, the centres could be established only in around 100 constituencies. TVMI's functionaries have now requested district-level representatives to provide detailed information about the centres established.



On condition of anonymity, a district-level TVMI functionary said, "The district representatives have been instructed to furnish particulars about the tuition centre addresses, photographs, available space, number of students broken down by classes, the count of teachers, facilities like toilets and drinking water and contact numbers of parents. Those who were unable to esatablish a centre have been asked to explain the reasons."



Another district functionary told TNIE, "Running a tuition centre is not a one-day event. There are so many challenges like operational costs. Considering such expenses, many district functionaries are unable to establish a centre, though they love to do so." In response to the financial constraint faced by some representatives, information doing the rounds is that Vijay himself plans to provide financial assistance to functionaries facing difficulties.



To ascertain the official status of TVMI's steps, TNIE tried to reach out to the iyakkam's general secretary Bussy Anand. However, multiple attempts by TNIE went without response.

