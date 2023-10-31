Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Rumours spread about procurement dip at Aavin to promote private brands,’ says Mano Thangaraj

He said a few people not affiliated with the diary industry are spreading falsehoods to promote private brands. 

Published: 31st October 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj on Monday dismissed claims that there is a decline in milk procurement at Aavin, low quantity of milk in sachets, and poor quality of plastic was being used for packaging. He said a few people not affiliated with the diary industry are spreading falsehoods to promote private brands. 

“Aavin’s dairy milk procurement has reached 30 lakh litres. We are implementing various measures to increase it further. As on Monday, we are supplying 14.82 lakh litres of milk to Chennai,” he told the press. The minister clarified that the weight of a 500 ml Aavin sachet has not been reduced, and that the milk sachets are automatically filled using machines. 

“Aavin compensates all franchise retail outlets (FROs) for damaged milk sachets in proportion to the quantity of milk supplied to them, as per the industry norms. Isolated instances of damaged milk packets are being used to spread false claims about the weight loss. We rigorously monitor the compensation requested by FROs for damaged milk,” said Thangaraj, noting that the micron level of plastic used for milk packaging has also not been reduced.

When asked about recent directives from Aavin officials in Vellore, Tirupattur, and Madurai districts regarding milk pricing adjustments, the minister said Aavin’s regional managers do not have authority to raise milk prices. 

He also said milk prices have been standardised in a few district unions. Recently, the price of five litres of standardised milk supplied to commercial establishments was increased from Rs 210 to Rs 220. Regarding farmers’ request for increased procurement prices, Thangaraj said, “Since we started issuing on-the-spot procurement acknowledgments, milk procurement has increased. We are considering the request of farmers for a change in the methodology for assessing milk quality. A decision will be taken soon.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Mano Thangaraj Aavin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp