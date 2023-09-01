130 school kids travel on Nilgiri Mountain train 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the second day of the 150th year celebrations of Mettupalayam railway station, 130 students and staff of government and government-aided schools near Mettupalayam were taken to Kallar and back in a special train in Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) on Thursday. As per sources, students from Oomapalayam, Odanthurai, Kattoor and Mettupalayam travelled in three coaches. T-shirts and sweets were distributed to them. Apart from that, 'My stamp' was released by NMR Director and Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer R Parimalakumar to commemorate the occasion and it was received by the retired divisional medical officer (Railway) Krishna Priya. Prizes were distributed for the marathon winners, in which Shivaprakash of Coimbatore bagged the first prize. A total of 105 retired employees were also felicitated. Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh inspected development works that are being carried out under Amrit Bharat scheme at Coimbatore North Railway station on Thursday. Addressing the press, the minister said demands of the passenger welfare association related to resume, extension of trains and introduction of new trains from Coimbatore railway station will be prioritised for implementation after consulting stakeholders at the earliest.