Home States Tamil Nadu

130 school kids travel on Nilgiri Mountain train 

As per sources, students from Oomapalayam, Odanthurai, Kattoor and Mettupalayam travelled in three coaches. T-shirts and sweets were distributed to them.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Students enjoying their NMR ride from Mettupalayam to Kallar. (Photo | Express)

Students enjoying their NMR ride from Mettupalayam to Kallar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the second day of the 150th year celebrations of Mettupalayam railway station, 130 students and staff of government and government-aided schools near Mettupalayam were taken to Kallar and back in a special train in Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) on Thursday.

As per sources, students from Oomapalayam, Odanthurai, Kattoor and Mettupalayam travelled in three coaches. T-shirts and sweets were distributed to them. Apart from that, ‘My stamp’ was released by NMR Director and Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer R Parimalakumar to commemorate the occasion and it was received by the retired divisional medical officer (Railway) Krishna Priya. Prizes were distributed for the marathon winners, in which Shivaprakash of Coimbatore bagged the first prize. A total of 105 retired employees were also felicitated.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh inspected development works that are being carried out under Amrit Bharat scheme at Coimbatore North Railway station on Thursday. Addressing the press, the minister said demands of the passenger welfare association related to resume, extension of trains and introduction of new trains from Coimbatore railway station will be prioritised for implementation after consulting stakeholders at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettupalayam railway station Nilgiri Mountain train 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp