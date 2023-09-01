CM Stalin condemns Tamil daily for denigrating 'breakfast scheme' programme 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly condemned Tamil daily Dinamalar gave a headline in its Salem edition denigrating the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren. The headline given to the news criticising the CM’s breakfast scheme drew widespread criticism.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of political parties also condemned the daily. Social media was abuzz with strong messages denouncing the Tamil daily.

Meanwhile, K Ramasubbu, editor of the Dinamalar’s editions in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, and Puducherry, in a statement condemned the paper’s Erode-Salem edition and those who were responsible for giving such a headline to the new item.

“The Erode-Salem edition of the Dinamalar has been published by Satyamoorthy for the past 23 years and this edition has no connection with the Dinamalar’s editions in other parts of the state. Since the substandard news item has brought disrespect to Dinamalar, efforts are on to sue the publisher of the Erode-Salem edition of the paper,” he added.

