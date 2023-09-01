Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin condemns Tamil daily for denigrating 'breakfast scheme' programme 

The headline given to the news criticising the CM’s breakfast scheme drew widespread criticism. Social media was abuzz with strong messages denouncing the Tamil daily. 

Published: 01st September 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly condemned Tamil daily Dinamalar gave a headline in its Salem edition denigrating the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren. The headline given to the news criticising the CM’s breakfast scheme drew widespread criticism.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of political parties also condemned the daily. Social media was abuzz with strong messages denouncing the Tamil daily. 

Meanwhile, K Ramasubbu, editor of the Dinamalar’s editions in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, and Puducherry, in a statement condemned the paper’s Erode-Salem edition and those who were responsible for giving such a headline to the new item.

“The Erode-Salem edition of the Dinamalar has been published by Satyamoorthy for the past 23 years and this edition has no connection with the Dinamalar’s editions in other parts of the state.  Since the substandard news item has brought disrespect to Dinamalar, efforts are on to sue the publisher of the Erode-Salem edition of the paper,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM MK Stalin Tamil daily Dinamalar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp