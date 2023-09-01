Drive unearths 1,597 illegal water, sewage lines  

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a recent Madras High Court order, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is ramping up efforts to disconnect unauthorised water and sewer connections. During a recent citywide drive, authorities have identified 1,597 unlawful connections.

A senior CMWSSB official said, “Some residents had encroached water bodies and public land and secured illegal water and sewer connections. But now the HC has ruled that no water or sewer connection must be given to such illegal properties.” As the court has also directed the state to take action against officials involved in such fraudulent practices, the CMWSSB has formed a team to inspect all 200 wards in the city. The team has classified 1,597 connections in Manali, Madhavaram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur as illegal, the officer said.

Another official said, “CMWSSB is undertaking water and sewer connection projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in newly added areas. Even in these places, numerous complaints have been raised. Some residents have sought water connection using fake revenue documents like ‘patta.’ We are working with revenue officials to verify these documents.”

The official said, that going forward, the agency will not condone such illegal connections. The CMWSSB has issued stringent instructions to its engineers. They are now required to conduct thorough inspections of consumers’ addresses and revenue documents to detect encroachments. New water connections will be given only after obtaining a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the area engineer concerned.

