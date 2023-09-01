Feasibility report on MRTS in Tiruchy, Tirunelveli and Salem submitted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has submitted Detailed Feasibility Reports to the government for introducing Mass Rapid Transport Systems (MRTS) in Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Salem. The reports were submitted by Chennai Metro Rail managing director MA Siddique to Ramesh Chand Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of Special Initiatives.

The state government is planning to have MRTS in Tiruchirappalli for a total of 45km consisting of two corridors. The first corridor covers a 19 km stretch from Samayapuram to Vayaloor with proposed 19 stations. The second corridor consists of 26 km from Thuvakudi to Panjapur with proposed 26 stations.

In Tirunelveli. the plan is to introduce Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) for a total of 39.07 km under three corridors. The first corridor consists of 12.39 km from Pettai to Sankanapuram with proposed 13 stations while the second consists of 12.03 km from Palayamkottai to Ponnakudi with proposed 12 Stations. The third corridor consists of 14.65 km from Sankarnagar to Vasanthanagar with proposed 15 stations.

Similarly in Salem, RTS is planned for 35.19 km, which consists of three corridors. Corridor I is for a stretch of 17.16 km from Karapuranathar temple to Ayodhyapattnam railway station via Ammapet with a proposed 19 stations while Corridor 2 consists of 18.03 km from Karuppur to Nallikalapatty via Salem railway station with 19 stations.

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has submitted Detailed Feasibility Reports to the government for introducing Mass Rapid Transport Systems (MRTS) in Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Salem. The reports were submitted by Chennai Metro Rail managing director MA Siddique to Ramesh Chand Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of Special Initiatives. The state government is planning to have MRTS in Tiruchirappalli for a total of 45km consisting of two corridors. The first corridor covers a 19 km stretch from Samayapuram to Vayaloor with proposed 19 stations. The second corridor consists of 26 km from Thuvakudi to Panjapur with proposed 26 stations. In Tirunelveli. the plan is to introduce Rapid Transit Systems (RTS) for a total of 39.07 km under three corridors. The first corridor consists of 12.39 km from Pettai to Sankanapuram with proposed 13 stations while the second consists of 12.03 km from Palayamkottai to Ponnakudi with proposed 12 Stations. The third corridor consists of 14.65 km from Sankarnagar to Vasanthanagar with proposed 15 stations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly in Salem, RTS is planned for 35.19 km, which consists of three corridors. Corridor I is for a stretch of 17.16 km from Karapuranathar temple to Ayodhyapattnam railway station via Ammapet with a proposed 19 stations while Corridor 2 consists of 18.03 km from Karuppur to Nallikalapatty via Salem railway station with 19 stations.