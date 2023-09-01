Three model school students join IIT, NIT

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three students of the government model school in Krishnagiri have secured admission to premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT). They are among the 80 students who studied in the model school last academic year.

According to sources, C Sridevi of Arthakkal in Thalli secured admission to B Tech (agricultural and food engineering) at IIT Kharagpur, V Rakesh Kumar of Linganampatti near Rayakottai has joined B Tech ( biotechnology) at NIT Warangal, and M Sridevi of Enibenda in Thalli joined B Tech ( mechanical engineering) in NIT Warangal.

M Sridevi suffered a spinal cord injury and attended Class 9 for a few months and spent two months in hospitals for treatment. She credits her success to her father Madesh (55), who is a daily wage earner. “When I was in Class 11, my father used to drop and pick me up from the Denkanikottai government higher secondary school which is 30 km from my village. Then I got a call to join a district model school in Krishnagiri for Class 12 after two months of the start of the academic year. I didn’t know about IIT or NIT until I joined the model school. Teachers helped me a lot to clear the entrance exam,” she told TNIE. Sridevi is the first of four siblings to pursue higher education.

Apart from the three, S Kathiravan of Hosur, who studied in the same school, has joined MBBS in the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

KRISHNAGIRI: Three students of the government model school in Krishnagiri have secured admission to premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT). They are among the 80 students who studied in the model school last academic year. According to sources, C Sridevi of Arthakkal in Thalli secured admission to B Tech (agricultural and food engineering) at IIT Kharagpur, V Rakesh Kumar of Linganampatti near Rayakottai has joined B Tech ( biotechnology) at NIT Warangal, and M Sridevi of Enibenda in Thalli joined B Tech ( mechanical engineering) in NIT Warangal. M Sridevi suffered a spinal cord injury and attended Class 9 for a few months and spent two months in hospitals for treatment. She credits her success to her father Madesh (55), who is a daily wage earner. “When I was in Class 11, my father used to drop and pick me up from the Denkanikottai government higher secondary school which is 30 km from my village. Then I got a call to join a district model school in Krishnagiri for Class 12 after two months of the start of the academic year. I didn’t know about IIT or NIT until I joined the model school. Teachers helped me a lot to clear the entrance exam,” she told TNIE. Sridevi is the first of four siblings to pursue higher education.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from the three, S Kathiravan of Hosur, who studied in the same school, has joined MBBS in the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.