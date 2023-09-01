Home States Tamil Nadu

Three model school students join IIT, NIT

Apart from the three, S Kathiravan of Hosur, who studied in the same school, has joined MBBS in the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Representational Image of IIT-Madras (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three students of the government model school in Krishnagiri have secured admission to premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT). They are among the 80 students who studied in the model school last academic year.

According to sources, C Sridevi of Arthakkal in Thalli secured admission to B Tech (agricultural and food engineering) at IIT Kharagpur, V Rakesh Kumar of Linganampatti near Rayakottai has joined B Tech ( biotechnology) at NIT Warangal, and M Sridevi of Enibenda in Thalli joined B Tech ( mechanical engineering) in NIT Warangal.

M Sridevi suffered a spinal cord injury and attended Class   9 for a few months and spent two months in hospitals for treatment. She credits her success to her father Madesh (55), who is a daily wage earner. “When I was in Class 11, my father used to drop and pick me up from the Denkanikottai government higher secondary school which is 30 km from my village. Then I got a call to join a district model school in Krishnagiri for Class 12 after two months of the start of the academic year. I didn’t know about IIT or NIT until I joined the model school. Teachers helped me a lot to clear the entrance exam,” she told TNIE. Sridevi is the first of four siblings to pursue higher education.

Apart from the three, S Kathiravan of Hosur, who studied in the same school, has joined MBBS in the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri Government model school IIT NIT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp