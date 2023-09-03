‘A’ in AIADMK stands for Amit Shah: Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The formation of a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to look into the feasibility of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by the Union government has triggered a fresh bout of mixed reactions from political parties across the country and in Tamil Nadu too the issue has its echo. Already, the AIADMK supported the idea while the DMK and its allies started reiterating their opposition to the move.

On Saturday, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the ‘one nation, one poll’ idea of the Union government. Answering queries from reporters, he said, “In 2018, the AIADMK opposed this idea when the party was in power, now it is supporting the move. On the other hand, the DMK, whether in power or as in opposition, has been consistently opposing this policy.”

To a question on how he views the AIADMK which, has the name of CN Annadurai, supports the ‘one nation one poll’ idea, Udhayanidhi quipped, “The first A in the AIADMK stands not for ‘Anna’ but Amit Shah.”

Udhayanidhi, who also took part in ‘Sanatana Ozhippu Maanaadu’ (a conference for the annihilation of Sanatanam) organised by Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, said, “Diseases like dengue, malaria and corona should be eliminated. We won’t say these things should be opposed. Similarly, I greet the organisers for deciding to annihilate Sanatanam instead of saying ‘opposing Sanatanam.”

Meanwhile, former CM O Panneerselvam also expressed support for the ‘one nation one poll’ policy. In a statement, he said, “I welcome this idea wholeheartedly. If this idea has to be realised, five amendments to the Constitution should be made. The AIADMK will extend full support to all such amendments.”

MDMK general secretary Vaiko vehemently opposed the idea. He said in a statement, “Appointing a former president of the country as head of such a committee is condemnable. There are reports that Bills to amend the Constitution to implement the idea are likely to be introduced during the special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18. All democratic forces should come forward to thwart this anti-people move of the BJP.”

