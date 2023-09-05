I spoke against inequalities in all religions, not just Hinduism: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI/THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that while speaking at the Sanatana Ozhippu Maanadu, he had spoken against caste discrimination and inequalities in all religions and did not single out Hinduism. However, he asserted that he would continue to speak whatever he said on Sunday and would not bother about cases being filed against him.

Responding to queries from reporters in Thoothukudi, Udhayanidhi said, “I did not single out Hinduism. Wherever there are caste differences, that should be eliminated and that is what I said that day. Santanam said women should not get out of their houses. Now they have come out. It said women should not get educated. But, Dravidam educated the women. Sanatanam has oppressed women. It said women should not wear upper garments and should perform Sati after the death of their husband.”

In Thoothukudi, BJP state president K Annamalai said Udhayanidhi kept giving the wrong definition of the “Sanatana Dharma” because he could not understand that he was insulting Hindus. “He has been speaking what the DMK spoke during its inception back in 1949. They still keep saying the same and could not eliminate ‘Santana Dharma.’ Udhayanidhi’s remarks have impacted at least 5% vote share of the INDIA alliance and such remarks will crush the alliance in 2024 LS polls,” Annamalai said.

In a statement, Annamalai criticised HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, who remained a mute spectator when Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke. “Sekarbabu has lost the moral right to continue as HR&CE Minister and has to step down immediately. If he doesn’t step down before September 10, BJP cadre will gherao every HR&CE office in the state on September 11,” Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, TNCC president K S Alagiri, said BJP leaders are unnecessarily politicising Udhayanidhi’s views to divert people’s attention in north India. “Criticising ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and denial of God are two different things. There are superstitious beliefs in Hindu religion to which Ramanujar, Vallalar and Swami Vivekananda were opposed. Udhayanidhi’s remark is rational. We are also Hindus. We want reforms in our religion,” Alagiri said.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, which organised the maanadu, has condemned the efforts to twist the views expressed by Udhayanidhi. The conference was attended by spiritual persons like Satyavel Muruganar and Malamma of Devadasi Ozhippu Sangam from Karnataka. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan condemned the false propaganda being made by RSS and BJP.

“The conference was not against Hinduism. It was against ideologies advocated by Sanatanam, Manu Needhi and Varnasramam since time immemorial. The conference was attended not only by rationalists but also by spiritual persons. People will reject the BJP which is unable to digest the growth of the INDIA alliance,” he said. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also echoed similar views.

Woman journalist manhandled at airport

Chennai: A woman journalist was allegedly manhandled by an Armed Reserve personnel deployed during the arrival of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at Chennai airport. In a social media post, the journalist wrote, “Today when I was trying to get Udhaystalin’s reaction on the Sanatana Dharma controversy, a cop on duty at the airport touched me inappropriately and pushed me away. He knew what he was doing. He was right in front of me looking into my eyes when did so.” The Chennai police said they have ordered an inquiry into the issue.

