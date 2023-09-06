Cyber fraud cases rise in Krishnagiri, Hosur tops list

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri cyber crime wing received 1,762 complaints between June 2022 and May 2023, with most of them being job-related fraud. As per cybercrime additional superintendent of police C Sangu, complainants lost Rs 12.60 crore in this period.

"Most people lost money in task completion scams. The complaints lost a total of Rs 6.08 crore and most of the victims of the scam are educated people, especially from Hosur region,” Sangu told TNIE.

Apart from this, many others lost money in e-commerce scams. The complainants lost Rs 38 lakh. The victims were asked to purchase products from e-commerce platforms for a fixed some and fraudsters aborted the communication after transferring a small amount.

Similarly, a job scam was widely reported near Pochampalli where fraudsters conducted fake interviews and offered fake offer letters by taking an amount from aspirants in the name of processing fees and other charges. A total of 94 such complaints were received in which people lost Rs 32 lakh. Besides, 86 people lost Rs 45 lakh in the loan scam.

“A conman in army uniform will announce the sale of his vehicle or property at a lesser price and believing the offer, people pay the amount only to not receive any property. A total of 46 such complaints were received in which people lost Rs 18 lakh,” the ADSP added.

The ADSP said the cyber crime team has approached industries in Hosur to provide awareness about cybercrime to their employees and an awareness message will be given at the Hosur railway station, bus stand, and theatres across the district.

Seconding him, cyber crime inspector D Gandhimathi said people should not give call forwarding options and should avoid video calls from random numbers at night. She also urged people to avoid fake customer care websites and instant loan applications that access the contact details of users. Sub-inspector J Saranya said a bank officers meeting will be held to create awareness about fake bank accounts.

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri cyber crime wing received 1,762 complaints between June 2022 and May 2023, with most of them being job-related fraud. As per cybercrime additional superintendent of police C Sangu, complainants lost Rs 12.60 crore in this period. "Most people lost money in task completion scams. The complaints lost a total of Rs 6.08 crore and most of the victims of the scam are educated people, especially from Hosur region,” Sangu told TNIE. Apart from this, many others lost money in e-commerce scams. The complainants lost Rs 38 lakh. The victims were asked to purchase products from e-commerce platforms for a fixed some and fraudsters aborted the communication after transferring a small amount.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, a job scam was widely reported near Pochampalli where fraudsters conducted fake interviews and offered fake offer letters by taking an amount from aspirants in the name of processing fees and other charges. A total of 94 such complaints were received in which people lost Rs 32 lakh. Besides, 86 people lost Rs 45 lakh in the loan scam. “A conman in army uniform will announce the sale of his vehicle or property at a lesser price and believing the offer, people pay the amount only to not receive any property. A total of 46 such complaints were received in which people lost Rs 18 lakh,” the ADSP added. The ADSP said the cyber crime team has approached industries in Hosur to provide awareness about cybercrime to their employees and an awareness message will be given at the Hosur railway station, bus stand, and theatres across the district. Seconding him, cyber crime inspector D Gandhimathi said people should not give call forwarding options and should avoid video calls from random numbers at night. She also urged people to avoid fake customer care websites and instant loan applications that access the contact details of users. Sub-inspector J Saranya said a bank officers meeting will be held to create awareness about fake bank accounts.