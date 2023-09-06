Kangeyanallur and Sathuvachari residents crossing contaminated Palar want bridge work fast-tracked

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: At least 500 individuals, including school-going students, of Kangeyanallur and Sathuvachari are forced to walk through the contaminated Palar River on a daily basis.

The residents cross the sewage-filled river to reach their workplace or educational institutions as the alternative route spans around 10 km, 7 km longer than the river route.

The residents told TNIE, they initially chipped in money and constructed a temporary bridge using cement pipes and mud over the 30-foot wide river. However, the bridge was damaged in a flood last year and the residents were once again forced to traverse the contaminated water every day, because of which they fear being affected by any diseases.

S Elumalai (32), a commuter, said, “When I take the alternative route near Katpadi to reach Vellore and then continue on to Sathuvachari, the total travel time to my workplace is 45 minutes. However, if I opt for this route, it takes hardly 20 minutes. The authorities must consider constructing a bridge, similar to the one we made, to help us avoid crossing this contaminated water on foot.”

R Sunikumar (16), a Class 11 student of TMKV School in Kangeyanallur, said, “The river is black in colour due to contamination, and it even stains our feet.” Another student added, “During the rainy season, the water level increases, and we have no other choice but to take the alternative 10-km long route. Incidents of teachers punishing us for being late are frequent during this period. For the past year, we have been waiting for a bridge to get out of this situation.”

Highway officials in Katpadi told TNIE, “A fund of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the construction of a bridge this year. Currently, efforts are underway to finalise the tender within this month. The bridge construction is expected to be completed within 18 months from the tender’s finalisation.”

In response to inquiries on the possibility of a temporary bridge, the official said the work on the main bridge is slated to commence shortly. “We can’t carry out two works at the same place,” added the official and assured effort would be made to expedite the process.

