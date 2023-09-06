Street libraries go empty as users fail to return books

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: City police are facing a problem as two street libraries are empty after individuals who took the books failed to return them. Now, the police have asked the public to donate books.

The libraries were set up under the Veethithorum Noolagam (library on every street) initiative in October 2022 to promote reading habits. A total of 77 slum areas and 94 cluster houses were identified to establish mini libraries with sponsor support. In the following months, the police set up around 34 street libraries, including one on Race Course and DB road junction in RS Puram.

“Around 200 books were placed at Race Course Street library and many took those books and read them. But they did not return the books. Due to this, the libraries have been empty for the last three months. It is not easy to monitor everyone. People should think that it would be useful for others if they return the books,” a senior police officer said. We are working on book donations to refill the street libraries, he added.

“The two street libraries are in need of books. Hence people should join hands with the police and donate books related to moral stories, poetry, literature and education,” said the police. Notably, street libraries in residential areas have been running successfully.

