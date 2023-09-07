Bharathiyar's idea of Bharat Mata now a statue in Puducherry 

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In an event at the Botanical Garden in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled a Bharat Mata statue, a design originally conceived by Subramaniya Bharathi, better known as Bharathiyar.

During his exile in Puducherry from 1910 to 1919, Bharathiyar, known for composing numerous patriotic songs in support of India's independence struggle, envisioned an iconic representation of Bharat Mata in consultation with the revolutionary figure, Varahaneri Venkatesa Subramaniam Aiyar. His vision was to create a statue that embodied the entire Indian landscape, including a majestic golden crown symbolising the Himalayas, which will adorn the head of Bharat Mata.

During that period, Bethris, an art teacher at the French College in Puducherry, attempted to bring Bharathiyar's vision to life through a portrait. However, the poet was unsatisfied. He proposed that the idol of Bharat Mata should be embellished with jewels, reflecting India's abundant resources. Responding to Bharathiyar's insight, the painter revised the artwork, meticulously adorning her with jewels and presented it to him.

The followers of Bharathiyar entrusted the painting to Vaidyanatha Pathar of Kuyavarpalayam who crafted and exported exquisite earthen dolls, particularly to France. Deputy Director (Horticulture), of agriculture Shanmughavelu told TNIE that this statue was sculpted at Kuyavarpalayam and subsequently placed in the Botanical Garden in Puducherry near the old bus stand. Unfortunately, it suffered significant damage during the Thane cyclone in 2011, he added.

Following a renewed government interest in restoring this iconic work, Padmashri K Munusamy of Villianur undertook the task of crafting the statue by staying true to Bharathiyar's vision. The newly restored statue now stands atop a renovated pedestal within the Botanical Garden as a result of the agriculture department's efforts.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by speaker R Selvam, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, MLA Anibal Kennedy, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, and Agriculture Secretary L Kumar.

