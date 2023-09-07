Puducherry government drafts policy for natural gas distribution

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The UT government has come out with a draft “Puducherry City Gas Distribution Policy 2023” (PCGDP) on Wednesday, as part of providing piped gas to households and commercial units. The Industries and Commerce Department has invited suggestions on this draft from the public to frame the policy.

The objective of this policy is to promote the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in households and commercial places; Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as transportation fuel; and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in fishing vessels and boats, noted an official release.

The central government is also keen on utilising domestically produced natural gas in the form of LNG which is cheaper than imported natural gas. This includes converting diesel generators (in telecom service towers) to natural gas generators.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), has assigned four City Gas Distribution entities, one each for the four regions in the UT, for the development of natural gas infrastructure. The estimated cost of developing the network is around Rs 700 crore. The CGD entities are bound to complete the project in the span of eight years from the date of approval from PNGRB.

The cost of fuel will be reduced by around 40%, Industries Secretary P Jawahar told TNIE. However, laying of the pipeline will involve civil works around 1,000 km, which would be done in phases, he added.

Comments and suggestions on the draft policy are to be made within 15 days (September 20, 2023) to ind@py.gov.in or to the director, of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady, Puducherry 605009. The draft is available at https://industry.py.gov.in.

PUDUCHERRY: The UT government has come out with a draft “Puducherry City Gas Distribution Policy 2023” (PCGDP) on Wednesday, as part of providing piped gas to households and commercial units. The Industries and Commerce Department has invited suggestions on this draft from the public to frame the policy. The objective of this policy is to promote the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in households and commercial places; Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as transportation fuel; and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in fishing vessels and boats, noted an official release. The central government is also keen on utilising domestically produced natural gas in the form of LNG which is cheaper than imported natural gas. This includes converting diesel generators (in telecom service towers) to natural gas generators.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), has assigned four City Gas Distribution entities, one each for the four regions in the UT, for the development of natural gas infrastructure. The estimated cost of developing the network is around Rs 700 crore. The CGD entities are bound to complete the project in the span of eight years from the date of approval from PNGRB. The cost of fuel will be reduced by around 40%, Industries Secretary P Jawahar told TNIE. However, laying of the pipeline will involve civil works around 1,000 km, which would be done in phases, he added. Comments and suggestions on the draft policy are to be made within 15 days (September 20, 2023) to ind@py.gov.in or to the director, of Industries and Commerce, Thattanchavady, Puducherry 605009. The draft is available at https://industry.py.gov.in.