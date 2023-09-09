Kodanad case: CB-CID submits second status report, seeks more time

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A second status report on the investigation into the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case was submitted by the CB-CID police before the Nilgiris district sessions court on Friday. The sleuths have asked for additional time to complete the investigation into the case. The court posted the case for next hearing to October 13.

On July 11, this year, when district sessions judge Abdul Khadar ordered the investigation agency to submit a status report, the CB-CID asked for additional time claiming they had to get the test results of electronic devices seized in connection with the case.

This is the second status report, and has four pages. Earlier, the special team of the state police filed a status report in June 2022 in a sealed cover. The CB-CID said they had interrogated 167 people so far and many have been summoned.

“It’s for this reason they have asked for additional time,” sources said.

After judge Abdul Khadar adjourned the case to October 13, the suspects Walayar Manoj and Jamsheer Ali appeared in court. The defence counsel has filed a petition under section 317 (Provision for inquiries and trial being held in the absence of accused in certain cases) of CrPC seeking exemption from appearing before the court for a hearing in person. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and allegedly looted valuables after murdering the security guard Ohm Bahadur on April 23, 2017.

As many as 12 suspects were framed in the case so far.

Two prime suspects met an accident and one of the C Kanagaraj died in Salem. The case was handed over to the special team of police after the regime change in the state in 2021. The case was shifted to the CB-CID for further probe on September 30, 2022.

