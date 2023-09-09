‘PM failed constitution’: CM Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who began his tenure by calling the Constitution his Veda has failed to walk the talk and has been acting against the Constitution.

Addressing Media Meet 2023 organised by the Kerala Media Academy and Malayalee Associations of Chennai in the city on Friday, the CM said the Prime Minister, who bowed before Parliament and hailed the Constitution as his Veda after assuming office, failed to keep his words. “People from all walks of life must oppose this,” the CM said.

“Tamil Nadu and Kerala should act as double-barrelled gun to give a new dawn to the nation. Similarly, media should eschew from false propaganda and diversionary tactics and must work like the media during the freedom struggle,” Stalin said. Stating that Tamil and Malayalam are Dravidian languages, Stalin said the word Dravidam has become a cause of irritation for some.

Utterance of word Dravidam irritates those inimical to equality: CM Stalin

StalTALin said, “The very utterance of the word Dravidam has become a cause of irritation for those who are inimical to equality.” “Now, the principle of unity in diversity, plurality, and secularism of the country are in peril. Efforts are on to destroy India by destroying these. We, the political parties, are opposing this trend strongly in the political arena. I request the media to contribute their might to this task of protecting the country,” Stalin said.

On the occasion, Stalin released the book - The Changing Mediascape - authored by BRP Bhaskar (91). Referring to the contents of the book, the Tamil Nadu CM said the book has recorded the changes that took place since the times of print media.

On an important conversation the author had with an officer of the Union education ministry in 1957, Stalin said, “When the official asked about the DMK’s political future, Bhaskar expressed confidence that the DMK could capture power in the next 10 to 15 years. Since the DMK was demanding Dravida Naadu in the 1950s, the GOI official did not relish the reply of Bhaskar and asked whether he meant the southern part of the country would part away.

However, Bhaskar had predicted that there would be a change of thought on this demand too. His prophecy came true when Arignar CN Annadurai gave up his demand for Dravida Naadu to protect the Nation since at that time India was facing dangers from foreign forces.”

